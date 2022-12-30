Read full article on original website
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (. LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
AAN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2022 $30.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Mastercard (MA) Okays Dividend Hike, Unveils $9B Buyback Program
MA - Free Report) Board of Directors recently sanctioned a 16% rise in the quarterly cash dividend. Therefore, the latest payout stands at 57 cents per share compared with the prior payout of 49 cents. This year reflects the ninth consecutive year of dividend increase. The increased dividend will be...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: JPMorgan Chase, Oracle, BioVie in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes declined on Friday to close the last week of 2022 with a loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. December is usually one of the best...
Should Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPGP - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/17/2011. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.88 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
ITB - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)?
KRE - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
Value Investing is the Key Now: 4 High Earnings Yield Picks
2022 was a brutal year for the U.S. stock markets, with all three major indices, including S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ booking their worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis. The indices snapped a three-year winning streak and recorded the first yearly drop since 2018. The S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones tumbled about 20%, 33% and 9%, respectively, last year. The Russia-Ukraine war, devastated supply chain systems, an ultra-hawkish Fed, stubborn inflation and recessionary fears upended markets.
Why Netflix (NFLX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
NFLX - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this internet video service has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 28.63%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Should iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IMCB - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $718.71 million, making it one of the...
Should You Buy the Dip in These 2 Manufacturing Tools Stocks Amid Industry Challenges?
SWK - Free Report) and Kennametal (. KMT - Free Report) are likely to struggle in the near future. The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry comprises companies that develop and distribute hand and mechanics tools, hydraulic tools, engineered fastening systems, and heavy-lifting technology solutions. Arc-welding products, robotic-welding packages, fume-extraction equipment, oxy-fuel cutting equipment, plasma cutters, healthcare solutions, electronic security solutions and other products are also produced by some tool-makers. The highly advanced tools are used in industrial, commercial, oil & gas, mining, automotive and other industries. The providers of electronic security solutions cater to commercial, retailers, government, financial and healthcare markets. Talking about international operations, some industry players provide products and services to customers in North and South America, Japan, Europe, Canada, Asia and the Middle East.
After a Gloomy 2022, 2023 Could be Much Better: 5 Growth Picks
U.S. stocks ended 2022 with sharp losses, while the major indexes finished the year with nearly no record highs. Wall Street’s major bourses registered their first yearly drop since 2018 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance to tame sky-high inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and concerns over COVID outbreaks in China dampened investors’ sentiment.
Here's Why Schlumberger (SLB) is a Strong Momentum Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SAR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Consol Energy (CEIX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
CEIX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Consol Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits...
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XSVM - Free Report) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $684.73 million, making it one of the...
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
