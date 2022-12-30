Read full article on original website
BetFred Promotions For Ohio Sports Betting Launch
A new BetFred Ohio promo code is available to local residents of the Buckeye State. Locals can cash in big with the bonus code BETBONUS, as its max value is $1,111. Celebrate the New Year’s Day Ohio sports betting launch with this offer, and the best part is it perks keep coming for your first five weeks on the BetFred app!
Ohio Sports Betting Opens: Sportsbooks Offer Thousands To Sign-Up
Ohio sports betting opens New Year’s Day with several mobile sportsbook apps having launched at 12:01 a.m. ET. Top-rated sportsbooks are offering very generous launch promotions for locals in the state. These Ohio sportsbook bonus codes can be accepted now, and we’ve done the searching for you. We’ve assembled the best available promos in one place, and if you max out the value on each one, they are worth $7,261 combined.
FanDuel Sportsbook Launches In Ohio With Bet $5, Get $200 Promo
FanDuel Sportsbook launched today in Ohio, and the sports betting app is offering a pretty generous bonus for new users to sign up in the state. The new FanDuel Ohio promo code allows you to bet just $5 on any game you want and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that $5 bet wins or loses. This promo is available right now for local residents, as of the 12:01 a.m. ET launch on New Year’s Day.
