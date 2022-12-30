FanDuel Sportsbook launched today in Ohio, and the sports betting app is offering a pretty generous bonus for new users to sign up in the state. The new FanDuel Ohio promo code allows you to bet just $5 on any game you want and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that $5 bet wins or loses. This promo is available right now for local residents, as of the 12:01 a.m. ET launch on New Year’s Day.

