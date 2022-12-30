Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Related
14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 14 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The hate crime suspect is back in Buffalo to face the courts
Students At 3 Buffalo Schools Will Have Remote Classes
The storm damaged three Buffalo Public Schools buildings.
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail
Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly committed suicide.
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo
Before you scream it's a new me in 2023, check out some of these tips that may help you get there.
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo
It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
If You Need Baby Formula In Buffalo, Here's How To Get It
Wegmans has made a donation of baby formula to Erie County, here's how to get some.
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend.
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Exceeds $3 Million In Donations
Damar Hamlin was living his dream on Monday night, playing the game he loves: football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin’s family came out to support him in Cincinnati and took some pictures with Damar ahead of the game at Paul Brown Stadium. Damar ran over to his...
Three Times Cincinnati Fans Showed Class After Hamlin Injury
When tragedy strikes, you often get to see the true colors of people. If that's the case, then Cincinnati looks to have an incredible city of people. Monday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals in what was one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the year. All eyes were on this game because it was two of the best teams in the league and there were major playoff implications. The crowd was loud. The atmosphere was pretty electric.
Bills Fans Happy With the Referee Assigned to Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills play their biggest game of the regular season tonight. The Cincinnati Bengals host the Bills at Paycor Stadium for what's the most anticipated Monday Night Football game in years. The Bills (12-3) are the one seed and the Bengals (11-4) are the three seed in the AFC....
NFL Decides to Not Put the Patriots-Bills Game on Sunday Night
The Buffalo Bills are trying to clinch the one seed in the AFC. They can do that with two wins to close out the season, which starts tonight on Monday Night Football at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals but by all accounts, this is...
Bills Monday Night Football Could Be Moved To New Network
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals could land on a new network. ESPN has the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football, but they are also broadcasting this year's Rose Bowl and the two games could conflict with each other. This year's game features Penn State...
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0