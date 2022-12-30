Read full article on original website
Ethiopian Airlines Increases NE Asia Service in NS23
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to Northeast Asia, returning to 2019 level. From 26MAR23, the airline will resume 5th weekly Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita flight, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. ET672 ADD2235 – 1615+1ICN1725+1 – 2015+1NRT 787 x13...
Air Algérie NS23 Africa / Mid-East Network Additions
Air Algérie during Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce new service in Africa, including service to Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, and Libreville. In the Middle East, Amman returns to the airline’s network. Algiers – Addis Ababa eff 27MAR23 2 weekly A330-200 (Operation on Day 1-2 varies 12JUN23 –...
Arkia Resumes Madrid Service in NS23
Arkia-Israeli Airlines in Northern summer season plans to resume Tel Aviv – Madrid route, previously served regularly in September and October 2018. From 27MAR23, the airline’s Boeing 737-800 will initially operate 2 weekly (Day 15), increasing to 3 weekly (Day 247) from 04MAY23, 4 weekly from 13MAY23. IZ231...
Malaysia Airlines / Saudia Begins Codeshare Service From late-Dec 2022
Malaysia Airlines and Saudia in late-December 2022 launched codeshare partnership, initially sees MH-coded flight numbers appearing selected Saudia flights. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 29DEC22 (approximate). Malaysia Airlines operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur. Jeddah – Madinah. Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur.
Nouvelair Tunisie Adds Seasonal Sfax – Paris Service in NS23
Nouvelair Tunisie during Northern summer 2023 season is adding new service to Paris, with the offering of Sfax – Paris CDG seasonal service. From 18JUN23 to 17SEP23, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate 2 weekly flights. BJ764 SFA1200 – 1545CDG 320 7. BJ764 SFA1340 – 1725CDG 320 3.
Air Seychelles / Turkish Airlines Begins Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
Air Seychelles and Turkish Airlines has commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, as schedules in the OAG begins to list both HM and TK-coded flight numbers on selected routes, from 01JAN23. Air Seychelles operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Paris CDG. Istanbul – Mahe Island. Istanbul – Tel Aviv.
LAM / Cemair Plans Codeshare Service From Jan 2023
LAM Mozambique starting this week plans to commence codeshare partnership with South African carrier Cemair, covering the latter’s domestic routes, effective from 07JAN23 at earliest. Cemair also intends to display 5Z-coded flight numbers on LAM’s selected flights. Cemair operated by LAM Mozambique. Johannesburg – Maputo. LAM Mozambique...
Air Europa NS23 Domestic Network Additions
Air Europa during peak season 2023 plans to resume selected domestic service from Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela, where the airline plans to offer service to Lanzarote and Tenerife. Barcelona – Lanzarote 26JUN23 – 15SEP23 2 weekly 737-800 (Last served in summer 2017) UX9087 BCN1815 – 2020ACE 73H...
Emirates Removes Planned A380 Birmingham Service From July 2023
Emirates in late-last week filed additional schedule changes to Dubai – Birmingham service, which saw the reversal of planned 2-class 615-seater Airbus A380 operation from 01JUL23. The 2-class A380 service was briefly filed during the main schedule update on 28DEC22, for about 48-72 hours. From 01JUL23, the carrier will...
ANA Plans Virgin Australia Codeshare Expansion From late-March 2023
Star Alliance member ANA (All Nippon Airways) during the month of December 2022 gradually filed new codeshare routes within Australia, focusing on various routes to/from Perth from 26MAR23, despite the airline’s Tokyo Narita – Perth route remains closed for reservation. Further update on whether ANA may resume service...
