Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings place Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings have placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, multiple NHL insiders reported Tuesday afternoon. Vrana, 26, has one goal and one assist in two games with the Red Wings this season. He recently went through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has played three games with the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning stint.
