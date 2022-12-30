ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 17 Fantasy Football Preview: Championship week is a disaster!

 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Marvin Elequin and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the week 17 NFL games from a fantasy angle during championship week (in most fantasy football leagues).

Unfortunately, for the teams that are still alive in fantasy, this week is a mess. Or a disaster. However you want to describe it, it’s probably bad for the players on your team.

Many teams have no motivation to win this week, so there are plenty of questions about who will play and for how long. Will Christian McCaffrey play past halftime? What about Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence? Will Austin Ekeler play or rest?

The guys do their best to sort it all out, and end up talking quite a bit about Stefon Diggs’ diet, rooting against Tom Brady, curses upon George Kittle, and combining Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore into a single player.

02:20 Bears at Lions

08:40 Vikings at Packers

12:40 Broncos at Chiefs

17:20 Jaguars at Texans

20:00 Rams at Chargers

24:00 Jets at Seahawks

26:50 Saints at Eagles

32:30 Cardinals at Falcons

38:20 49ers at Raiders

43:35 Dolphins at Patriots

45:45 Panthers at Buccaneers

50:45 Browns at Commanders

53:15 Colts at Giants

56:25 Steelers at Ravens

59:00 Bills at Bengals

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

