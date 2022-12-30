Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Wrestling Observer Radio: Don West, WWE injuries, Muta, Giulia, AEW in Seattle, Smackdown, more!
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Don West, thoughts on the Ric Flair documentary, injuries to Gunther and AJ Styles, NOAH Budokan and Stardom notes, AEW in Seattle and NXT previews, Smackdown and Rampage reviews and ...
Post Register
Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Casper Ruud has taken up in 2023 where he left off in 2022, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men’s singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane. Ruud had a...
TMZ.com
Zion Clark, MMA Fighter Born Without Legs, Honored By Conor McGregor Shoutout
Zion Clark, the former all-American wrestler born without legs, tells TMZ Sports that Conor McGregor's praise after his MMA debut victory was a surreal feeling ... while still trying to remain levelheaded because he knows there's room for improvement. "It’s a good feeling," Clark said when he joined the "TMZ...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
worldboxingnews.net
Indian Boxing continues to rise in stature
It has long been said that the nation of India is a sleeping giant in terms of boxing. However, it now seems that this giant is waking up!. A growing number of shows are being scheduled each year, more and more boxers are turning professional, and there has been a sharp increase in Indian boxers winning respectable titles.
World Boxing Council to create separate transgender league in 2023 that follows 'at birth' rule
The World Boxing Council will gage interest in 2023 for a separate transgender league that follows an "at birth" rule for its fighters, president Mauricio Sulaiman announced Thursday.
atptour.com
A 3-Hour Marathon To Start The Year! Giron Survives Gasquet In Adelaide
It did not take long for the action at the Adelaide International 1 to fire up. Marcos Giron saved two match points in a two-hour, 57-minute epic on Sunday to reach the second round at the ATP 250. Giron clawed past former World No. 7 Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 7-5...
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Draw confirmed for Adelaide International 1 including Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev and Rune
The Adelaide International 1 event will be running from January 1st till January 8th with some big names such as Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Rublev and more playing. The event put together a superb field this year headlined by Australian summer legend Djokovic. The Serbian will be hoping to prepare well for the Australian Open and play Lestienne in round two. If he wins, he'll have to face Jordan Thompson, an Aussie who would like to spoil his return to down under.
How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports
Pelé was not only skillful, he also brought great joy to innumerable people across the world, over a period of decades. For all of us, even those with just the slightest interest in soccer, we will never forget him. The post How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports appeared first on NewsOne.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to face Great...
World soccer to fall silent in memory of Brazilian legend Pele
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
judoinside.com
Tina Trstenjak bows out of top judo
After a career that can only be described as illustrious, Tina Trstenjak has announced her retirement from competition. Trstenjak hadn’t been in competition since the Tokyo Games and has new challenges. Trstenjak experienced the special fairytale of cementing a friendship and rivalry with her nemesis Clarisse Agbegnenou when they...
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr
After the termination of his contract with Manchester United last month, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a new home in the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The news was announced by Al-Nassr on Friday. The deal covers the next two and a half seasons and will make the Portuguese soccer star$75 million USD a year.
Associated Press names Aaron Judge, Katie Ledecky as its 2022 athletes of the year
The Associated Press Friday announced New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky as their athletes of the year for 2022. It's Judge's first time being picked for the honor, while it was Ledecky's second time being chosen. The AP cited Judge's 62 home runs...
Magnus Carlsen becomes triple world champion for the third time in his career
Magnus Carlsen won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the latest landmark of his glittering career.
overtimeheroics.net
WBC Opens Path for Transgender Fighters in Boxing
Transgender participation in sports has become a hot topic of late in the sporting world. Proponents talk of inclusion and acceptance working their way to competitive sports. Opponents point out the potential competitive issues brought about by allowing those born with the musculature and body frame of a man to compete against women on what’s supposed to be an even playing field.
worldboxingnews.net
Avoided heavyweight and former opponent signs with Team Usyk
One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweight contenders has signed with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas in a quest for big fights. World Boxing News reported last week that American Michael Hunter is struggling to nail down top opponents. Hunter, who boasts Usyk as his only loss through 23...
Comments / 0