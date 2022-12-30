South Korea to limit sale of cold medicine, to discuss details next week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's government plans to limit sale of cold medicines to curb hoarding to sell the treatments overseas, and expects to discuss details next week, the health ministry said on Friday.

Korea Customs Service will step up inspection of cold medicines being taken out of the country, with the cooperation of agencies such as airports and the post service, the ministry said in a statement.

