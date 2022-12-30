Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live
If you missed out on the Meta Quest 2 deal that was super popular during Black Friday, you’ll be delighted to see that Best Buy has brought the deal back for the new year. For $350, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, saving you $50 off the usual price and snagging you an extra game in the form of Resident Evil 4. A great way to feel more immersed in your gaming time, this is sure to be a big hit with the whole household. We don’t know how long this deal is sticking around for, so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What Are The Most Popular Slot Games In Casino
Slot machines have always drawn both new and seasoned gamers due to the excitement they provide and affordability, the fact that you do not need to plan a strategy. You should be able to enjoy yourself on the casino slots floor by learning the fundamentals and the most typical winning tactics and misconceptions.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
A PS2 classic is being revived for PlayStation 5
Prepare yourselves for a major dose of nostalgia, my friends. Cast your mind back to the year 2000. You’ve just got home from school, loaded up your PlayStation 2. What do you decide to play? Armored Core 2? Tekken Tag Tournament? Nope. You open: Fantavision. That’s right. Japan Studio’s Fantavision is officially being revived for the PlayStation 5.
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
dotesports.com
What are Operator kills in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty’s many designations and terminologies can be confusing, especially when playing the multiple different modes available. Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ are all a part of the same big CoD package, but they’re still quite different from one another, and this creates confusion when it comes to things like weapon unlock challenges.
game-news24.com
Mortal shell is available at the Epic Games Store right now
The Epic Games Store is continuing its rollout of free video games for the holidays; todays offerings for a few more hours are dark action RPG Mortal Shell, which all users can download directly from the EGS dashboard. Developed by Cold Symmetry and launched in 2020 on PC and console...
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players want Infinity Ward to revert “lame” timed perks
Modern Warfare 2 players have called on the game’s developers to revert changes made to Call of Duty’s infamous perks, with the new system being blasted as “lame” and “useless”. Every year, new Call of Duty instalments seem to face a struggle balancing classic...
10 most anticipated video games of 2023 includes Starfield, Redfall, familiar franchises
The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have been mitigated. The chip shortage that crippled the availability of next generation consoles is being overcome. A litany of highly anticipated but delayed games is on the slate. All of these factors have combined to potentially make 2023 one of the biggest years...
game-news24.com
Free Games: Get Dishonored: Definitive Edition, and Dishonored 2:10
12.30.2022 at 10.58 by Matthias Bruckle I have several new free games to play in the Epic Store: one is the celebrated Dishonored in the definitive! This also includes all the DLCs and is the principal of the game. If you want to take part, you can buy it elsewhere for free.
ComicBook
Prime Gaming Subscribers Get 10 More Free Games to End 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming subscribers just got 10 more free games to help round out the year thanks to a second wave of December 2022 giveaways. These free games were announced previously and include one of the biggest games from 2016 as well as several from the SNK collection. The catch is that these games will only be free for a while, however, with the 10 free games available from now until January 3rd to download.
