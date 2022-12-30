Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
10 statement armchairs that will brighten any room
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Whether you...
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
arinsolangeathome.com
Best Kitchen Cabinet Handles
Who is ready for some new kitchen cabinet handles? One of my favorite ways to update the overall look of a space in my home is to make subtle changes. Depending on the room in your home, you can easily swap out textiles, rearrange furniture, or paint. All of these are easy and relatively inexpensive ways to give your home a facelift.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
Don’t Love Accent Walls? Try Accent Doors
Kelsey is a writer, editor, and photographer. She has lived on a ship and in a travel trailer, but feels most at home in her midcentury Florida bungalow that she styles with thrifted and antique finds. When she’s not writing about travel, interiors, commerce, or food, you can find her tending to her tropical garden.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
WTRF
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Comments / 0