BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Those who want to truly get the most out of their PC gaming experience, playing games in 4K resolution is an absolute must in terms of performance and appearance. However, in order to achieve your gaming nirvana complete with ray tracing at 1080p or even 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, you need to make sure that your graphics processing unit, GPU or graphics card can carry you to victory without error. With the incredibly powerful and speedy ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card as part of your gaming rig, you can enjoy your digital delights as they were truly meant to be seen.

3 DAYS AGO