Macomb, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Canton police searching for home invasion killer

CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL

