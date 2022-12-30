Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 21-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 21-28, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
