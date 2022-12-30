Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
FOX Sports
Cates, Flyers snap Kings' unbeaten streak with 4-2 win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped the Los Angeles Kings seven-game point streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny also scored for...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 7-2 Win Without Draisaitl in Seattle
The Edmonton Oilers played one of their best games of the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday (Dec. 30), picking up their second straight win by defeating the Seattle Kraken, 7-2, at Climate Pledge Arena. League scoring leader Connor McDavid totaled five points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dished out four assists for...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need Jack Campbell to Return to Form in 2023
When it comes to the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation in 2022-23, is the glass half-empty or half-full? There’s no doubt that the glass is half-full when you look at starting goaltender Stuart Skinner, as his strong play has kept the Oilers in the mix of playoff teams in the Western Conference. But when it comes to Jack Campbell, the glass is definitely half-empty.
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Highs & Lows From the Start of the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are 36 games into the 2022-23 season and hold a record of 23-11-2 securing second place in the Metropolitan Division. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to reflect and look back at the Devils’ highs and lows over the past few months, and there has been no shortage of excitement on the ice and laughs off of it. Inspired by a recent article written by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, let’s look back on the past 79 days.
The Hockey Writers
The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities
For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Blue Jackets
The New York Islanders will head into the new year on a high note and with a hot streak. In their final game of 2022, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, beating them for the third time this season. The Islanders struggled offensively, but another great game by their defense and goaltending helped secure another win to allow them to close out the three-game homestand strong.
FOX Sports
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (21-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game. The 76ers have gone 14-5 in home games....
FOX Sports
Top scorers face off in Oklahoma City-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (20-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20, 12th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -4.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's top scorers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid, meet when Oklahoma City and Philadelphia square off. Gilgeous-Alexander is...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Face Difficult Lineup Decisions
As of Friday, Dec. 30, the New York Islanders have six players on injured reserve. Three of them – Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri, and Semyon Varlamov – are traveling with the team as they head to the west coast to start 2023. The other three – Adam Pelech, Simon Holmstrom, and Oliver Wahlstrom – will be staying in New York.
The Hockey Writers
Ultimate Perseverance: the Bryan Berard Story
In today’s article, we look back at the life and career of former New York Islanders defenceman Bryan Berard. From his early life growing up in Rhode Island to becoming a young star in the NHL, we reflect on his journey in which he showed ultimate perseverance by returning to the league following a life-altering injury.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Dion Phaneuf Trade to Ottawa
On Jan. 31, 2010, Dion Phaneuf was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade from the Calgary Flames, and it appeared as though the franchise’s face had just been added. On paper, they did, because they just acquired one of the league’s top defenders, but in reality, Phaneuf’s stint in Toronto was terrible. On Feb. 9, 2016, the Maple Leafs dealt Phaneuf, in a nine-player deal to their provincial rival, the Ottawa Senators. Toronto traded Phaneuf alongside Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and Cody Donaghey to the Senators for Jared Cowen, Colin Greening, Milan Michalek, Tobias Lingberg, and a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Phaneuf’s departure from the Maple Leafs was hardly a surprise, but the timing of the deal and the involvement of the other team left supporters of both teams shocked.
FOX Sports
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury
DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla returned to the bench Sunday after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla said he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face on Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17: Wacky wins and bad beats
Stop us if you've heard this before: Tom Brady led his team to a comeback victory, much to the chagrin of some NFL bettors. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers spotted the Carolina Panthers a 14-point lead midway through the second quarter. The final score? Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24. That means Brady's...
