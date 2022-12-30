ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Week 17 Fantasy Football Preview: Championship week is a disaster!

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNrXt_0jyRqqLX00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Marvin Elequin and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the week 17 NFL games from a fantasy angle during championship week (in most fantasy football leagues).

Unfortunately, for the teams that are still alive in fantasy, this week is a mess. Or a disaster. However you want to describe it, it’s probably bad for the players on your team.

Many teams have no motivation to win this week, so there are plenty of questions about who will play and for how long. Will Christian McCaffrey play past halftime? What about Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence? Will Austin Ekeler play or rest?

The guys do their best to sort it all out, and end up talking quite a bit about Stefon Diggs’ diet, rooting against Tom Brady, curses upon George Kittle, and combining Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore into a single player.

02:20 Bears at Lions

08:40 Vikings at Packers

12:40 Broncos at Chiefs

17:20 Jaguars at Texans

20:00 Rams at Chargers

24:00 Jets at Seahawks

26:50 Saints at Eagles

32:30 Cardinals at Falcons

38:20 49ers at Raiders

43:35 Dolphins at Patriots

45:45 Panthers at Buccaneers

50:45 Browns at Commanders

53:15 Colts at Giants

56:25 Steelers at Ravens

59:00 Bills at Bengals

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Week 17 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Kenny Pickett keeps Steelers alive, Packers embarrass Vikings, Buccaneers clinch NFC South & Eagles fall fast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Rookie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett led the comeback of the day, with just under two minutes to spare, down four against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Escaping a sack, he fluttered off to the left side of the pocket and fired a laser to running back Najee Harris in the front corner of the end zone to put the Steelers up 3 and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
KRMG

Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
KRMG

Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth. He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay's reversal of fortune. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
KRMG

Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't realize Colts quarterback Nick Foles was in pain with a rib injury when he started doing snow angels Sunday next to the fallen Indianapolis veteran. Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

Steelers still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. It was the first touchdown allowed...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami's matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Miami led 14-10 in...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy