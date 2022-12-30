Read full article on original website
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
McDavid has 5 points, extends streak to 17 in Oilers win against Kraken
SEATTLE -- Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games when he had a goal and four assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. McDavid has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) during the point streak. He leads the...
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
Hartman scores 2 goals, helps Wild defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Hartman scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "The opportunity to score tonight, there were a couple and they went in," Hartman said. "It feels good, but I'm happy to contribute again." Jared...
NHL
Ducks Reassign Dostal to San Diego, Activate Stolarz from IR
The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been activated off Injured Reserve. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), went 2-3-1 in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim this season, posting a 3.53...
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
World Junior Championships quarterfinal matchups set
Monday will be the seventh day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap for Day 7. Quarterfinal Round Monday. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada. Finland...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Jets
The Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets on New Year's Eve at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
NHL
Letang could miss Winter Classic for Penguins
BOSTON -- Kris Letang remains day to day with a lower-body injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins and could miss the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). The 35-year-old defenseman did not participate in practice at Fenway Park on Sunday...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ EDM
Outside of falling behind 1-0, 41 seconds into the game Thursday night, the Jets played a solid game ending their three-game slide with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. They held the Canucks to just 15 shots over the final two periods and that is something to build off of. "I...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Nelson leads Islanders into Seattle to face Kraken
Hurricanes visit Devils looking for 11th straight win; Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after healthy scratch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Brock to the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers
9:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. If the Winnipeg Jets were into New Year's resolutions, they'd likely have one more thing to accomplish in 2022 before the clock hits midnight and the calendar flips to 2023. "We've lost three in a row on the road. We...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 5-2 Loss to Sharks
Chicago starts its new year off a 5-2 loss to San Jose at the United Center. After being outshot in the first period 13-6, the Blackhawks entered the second period to spark some momentum. Patrick Kane opened the scoring gates six minutes into the second with a wrister to put the team up 1-0. A little over six minutes later, Sam Lafferty would put the team up 2-0, however it wouldn't be enough.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
OTTAWA - The Buffalo Sabres will look to carry their winning streak into the New Year against the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. The Sabres won their sixth straight game in dramatic fashion on Saturday, defeating the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Alex Tuch assisted on Dylan Cozens' game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining in regulation and scored the overtime winner to complete a four-point night.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Retired Smith-Pelly 'huge role model' in Black community
Iconic goal for Capitals in 2018 Cup Final highlight of eight-year NHL career. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Devante-Smith Pelly, a hero from the Washington Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship who played eight NHL seasons and announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2
The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
NHL
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
