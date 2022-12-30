ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hunker.com

The Best Dining Chair Sets Under $200

Dining chairs can quickly get expensive, especially when you consider you'll probably need at least two or four if not six or eight! Whether you've splurged on an expensive dining table and are looking to save a few pennies on the chairs or you've purchased an affordable dining table and want to stick to being budget-minded, we've rounded up some of the best dining chair sets under $200.
thenordroom.com

Best of 2022: Kids Rooms

At the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the best interiors and outdoor spaces that were posted on The Nordroom in the last twelve months. In the Best of 2022 series I will share the most beautiful spaces of this year. Every room that is...
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
MySanAntonio

How to organize a small, messy kitchen

My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
Porterville Recorder

What's Your Kitchen Style?

(Family Features) With so many styles of kitchens and cabinets, it can sometimes be hard to decide on a favorite. You may see kitchens in each style and agree that they are all beautiful in their own way. But which is the style you would choose for your own home?
Washingtonian.com

Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
tinyhousetalk.com

Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast

Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
lifetrixcorner.com

How to Refinish Kitchen Cabinets Like a Pro?

With the rising demand for furnished apartments and living spaces, individuals have started investing in maintaining their houses. Since 2019, a decent increase in real estate businesses and finished properties has been observed, encouraging more investment in sub-urban and tropical areas. Be it the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or anywhere around the globe; people have started investing in improving their quality of life and standards. When talking about the internal finishes of a house or a compact living space, it’s important to give fair attention to wet areas, including kitchens.

