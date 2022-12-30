Read full article on original website
Related
hunker.com
The Best Dining Chair Sets Under $200
Dining chairs can quickly get expensive, especially when you consider you'll probably need at least two or four if not six or eight! Whether you've splurged on an expensive dining table and are looking to save a few pennies on the chairs or you've purchased an affordable dining table and want to stick to being budget-minded, we've rounded up some of the best dining chair sets under $200.
thenordroom.com
Best of 2022: Kids Rooms
At the end of the year, it’s time to look back at the best interiors and outdoor spaces that were posted on The Nordroom in the last twelve months. In the Best of 2022 series I will share the most beautiful spaces of this year. Every room that is...
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
MySanAntonio
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
My kitchen is small. It’s not the smallest I’ve seen, but space is definitely at a premium. I have friends in New York City with kitchens that don’t even accommodate a refrigerator and some who have lived in places where the bathtub is in the kitchen. At about 76 square feet, mine is a pretty typical sized kitchen for a pre-war city building: one bank of cabinets butts right up to the window; there is space for a 27.5-inch wide refrigerator (no larger), and there is no room for a table (or really more than one person). There is only enough clearance between the two small banks of cabinets to accommodate the open refrigerator door: no more and no less.
Porterville Recorder
What's Your Kitchen Style?
(Family Features) With so many styles of kitchens and cabinets, it can sometimes be hard to decide on a favorite. You may see kitchens in each style and agree that they are all beautiful in their own way. But which is the style you would choose for your own home?
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
The 11 Best Platform Beds of 2022
Our top pick is Thuma’s The Bed because it’s easy to assemble and has an extremely versatile design.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Should Your Kitchen Island Be The Same Height As Your Countertops?
If you or someone in your family is significantly shorter or taller, you may be wondering if it's possible to raise or lower your kitchen island.
12 Curtain Closet Ideas To Add Texture And Style To Your Space
Whether you have a walk-in or built-in closet, you could cover your storage space with curtains. Here are some ideas to add texture and style.
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Refinish Kitchen Cabinets Like a Pro?
With the rising demand for furnished apartments and living spaces, individuals have started investing in maintaining their houses. Since 2019, a decent increase in real estate businesses and finished properties has been observed, encouraging more investment in sub-urban and tropical areas. Be it the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or anywhere around the globe; people have started investing in improving their quality of life and standards. When talking about the internal finishes of a house or a compact living space, it’s important to give fair attention to wet areas, including kitchens.
Comments / 0