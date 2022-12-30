A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.The boy, with support from his parents and older...

3 DAYS AGO