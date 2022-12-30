Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington. Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of...
What to make of Texas' 27-20 loss to Washington
The Texas Longhorns (8-5) fell to the Washington Huskies (11-2) in frustrating fashion, 27-20. From early on in the game, the Texas offense looked out of sync. Quinn Ewers missed some passes early but greatly improved through the air. His struggles came forcing the ball to Xavier Worthy. Worthy had...
Rose Bowl Game: Five things to know about Utah vs. Penn State
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
No. 22 New Mexico takes unbeaten mark to Fresno State
No. 22 New Mexico has already won more games than it did all last season and is just one of
Defensive end Byron Vaughns transferring from Utah State
Defensive end Byron Vaughns, a two-year starter for Utah State football, announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
FOX Sports
Ohio beats Wyoming 30-27 in overtime at Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday. The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
How No. 8 Utah overcame adversity to return to Rose Bowl — now, can the Utes win it?
While the Utes were the Pac-12 preseason favorites, they took a circuitous path to end up here again.
2022 Washington Alamo Bowl Postmortem: Defense
Never has a solid surface performance by the Texas defense been so emblematic of the virtues and vices of the staff’s approach to the 2022 Longhorn defense than the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The game was a model of the divergence between statistics and game theory; game plan and game situation. And understanding which is the product or servant of the other.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0