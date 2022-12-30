ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
FOX Sports

Ohio beats Wyoming 30-27 in overtime at Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday. The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.
On3.com

2022 Washington Alamo Bowl Postmortem: Defense

Never has a solid surface performance by the Texas defense been so emblematic of the virtues and vices of the staff’s approach to the 2022 Longhorn defense than the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The game was a model of the divergence between statistics and game theory; game plan and game situation. And understanding which is the product or servant of the other.
Seattle, WA
