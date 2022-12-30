ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

‘It’s my fault’: Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau addresses JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia late vs. Winnipeg

Like many of us, Bruce Boudreau wants the debate and discussion surrounding JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia last night to end. For context, the event we’re talking about came toward the end of Thursday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets. After making 35 saves on 38 shots, goaltender Collin Delia stayed on the ice as J.T. Miller skated the puck back behind his net following a failed zone exit.
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to 'come out ready' against Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Opening up the 2023 portion of their schedule, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers for an important Eastern Conference tilt at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. After returning from the break with a big 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Panthers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens

The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game

BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy