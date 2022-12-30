ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

The group that pressured Romania to stop human traffickers is also called 'GRETA'

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Just days after being roasted by Greta Thunberg, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania as part of a of human trafficking and rape investigation.

A human rights group had called attention to reports of human trafficking in the country last year.

The name of that group? GRETA.

You honestly couldn't make it up...

GRETA or the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings reportedly told Romanian authorities to investigate Tate in 2021.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A press release that the group put out in June last year told the eastern European nation to "ensure that human trafficking offenses lead to effective and dissuasive sanctions and that victims of trafficking have access to compensation." They also highlighted that "Romania remains predominantly a country of origin of victims of trafficking in human beings."

This press release, which does not directly name Tate, has now resurfaced on social media following his arrest on Thursday mostly due to having an identical name to the other Greta that clashed with the controversial influencer earlier this week.


It was inevitably connected to the infamous George W Bush 9/11 meme.



It has since been suggested that Tate was arrested after authorities spotted a pizza box belonging to a Romanian takeaway in his response to Thunberg although it is likely that they already knew he was back in the country.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Was Andrew Tate actually arrested because of a pizza box?

Social media is buzzing with theories about Andrew Tate after the internet personality and former professional kickboxer was detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.From allegations about Tate’s whereabouts to his arrest timing, people are trying to put the pieces together in the story. But the most prominent theory comes from attorney Alejandra Caraballo on Twitter. On Thursday, Caraballo suggested that Tate, 36, and his brother, were arrested because Tate posted a video of himself with a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria chain.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Romanian...
Indy100

Greta Thunberg just owned Andrew Tate again: "Ever see a grown man get murdered twice"

The former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation just days after he got into a viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.Earlier this week Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'Tate took 10 hours to respond to Thunberg and chose to do so in a two-minute video which bizarrely featured him getting two pizza's from a Romanian takeaway...
Indy100

Why does 'trillionaire' Andrew Tate live in £600k warehouse near airport?

Some people online are baffled after finding out that controversial social media star Andrew Tate lives in a rather run-down looking compound on the outskirts of the Romanian capital - despite boasting of incredible wealth.According to the Daily Mail, the self-proclaimed "trillionaire," his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested at the warehouse close to an industrial estate. It was just yards away from Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.They were arrested on Thursday (29 December) for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group after a pizza delivery box in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their...
Salon

Brazil's Lula takes office, promising "hope and reconstruction" as Bolsonaro era ends

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Brazil on Sunday to celebrate the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose return to the nation's highest office also marked the exit of far-right Jair Bolsonaro who left his country and arrived in the U.S. state of Florida ahead of the weekend's transfer of power.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán slammed over remarks Ukraine will continue fighting ‘as long as US is supporting them'

Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, has faced international condemnation after claiming Ukrainians can only fight the ongoing Russian invasion as long as the US continues to provide financial support and weapons.The comments, made during an interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, come after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made his first trip outside of the country to the US last week, and the nation’s foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba expressed his desire for peace talks by the end of February.Speaking to the outlet, Orbán responded to a point that the war could “still last a long time” by saying:...
Indy100

Putin's gifts to his allies sees him compared to 'Sauron'

Russian leader Vladimir Putin gifted his closest allies each a gold ring and people have hilariously compared him with The Lord of the Rings villain Sauron.Putin had a series of nine rings made, eight of which were gifted to the leaders of Russian-allied, post-Soviet countries, including Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus who was pictured wearing the gift. The ninth ring, Putin kept for himself.According to reports, the golden rings were gifted at a summit that took place in St Petersburg on Monday and Tuesday and featured an emblem of the Commonwealth of Independent States and had the words “Russia” and “Happy...
Indy100

Everyone thought Millennials would become conservative as they got older - they're not

There’s a common assumption or “wisdom” in politics that young people are more likely to vote more conservatively as they age, supposedly backed up by a strong Tory base of older people – but new analysis has suggested millennials don’t follow the unwritten rule.The research by the Financial Times found that while the Conservative and Republican vote shares all ticked upwards as Generation Xers, boomers and the silent generation aged, the vote share among millennials has so far dipped downwards over time.Also known as Gen Y, millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996. The silent generation, meanwhile, are individuals...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy