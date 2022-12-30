ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Welcome to the paradox of the prolific Erling Haaland

Chelsea, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Tottenham. Look at Manchester City’s fixture list for the next five weeks and the big beasts outnumber the supposedly smaller fry. “That’s good,” said Pep Guardiola. It is the sort of spell that could be framed as make or break in a season, and their manager’s response scarcely sounded like the forced positivity of a man fearing the worst.There is a logic to that. City’s kryptonite may not be the best, but the rest. They are seven points behind Arsenal. Five of those points have been lost in the last two outings...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: De Jong to Manchester United saga returns?

The transfer window is back and we will be here with all the freshest rumours, tittle-tattle and nonsense invented to appease agents. Anyway … it turns out Manchester United once again want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but there is a difference this time: he actually wants to join the club. The Dutchman spent the summer avoiding a move to Old Trafford but he may have finally given in to Erik ten Hag. Let’s hope they can drag out this saga for another month.
BBC

Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza: Two trailblazers discuss their journeys to top

Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza come from very different backgrounds, having grown up on different continents thousands of miles away. But both fell in love with football from a young age and their shared passion has taken them on unexpected journeys to the top of the women's game. Gama, 33,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy