Read full article on original website
Related
Welcome to the paradox of the prolific Erling Haaland
Chelsea, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Tottenham. Look at Manchester City’s fixture list for the next five weeks and the big beasts outnumber the supposedly smaller fry. “That’s good,” said Pep Guardiola. It is the sort of spell that could be framed as make or break in a season, and their manager’s response scarcely sounded like the forced positivity of a man fearing the worst.There is a logic to that. City’s kryptonite may not be the best, but the rest. They are seven points behind Arsenal. Five of those points have been lost in the last two outings...
Football transfer rumours: De Jong to Manchester United saga returns?
The transfer window is back and we will be here with all the freshest rumours, tittle-tattle and nonsense invented to appease agents. Anyway … it turns out Manchester United once again want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but there is a difference this time: he actually wants to join the club. The Dutchman spent the summer avoiding a move to Old Trafford but he may have finally given in to Erik ten Hag. Let’s hope they can drag out this saga for another month.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces Modernlove drummer and Liverpool fan Cian McCluskey
Everton's draw with Manchester City on Saturday surprised pretty much everyone, but can the Toffees follow that up by beating Brighton on Tuesday and end their run of five Premier League games without a win?. "The aggression Everton showed at City worked, and they put in a really solid defensive...
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Plymouth Argyle hope Swansea City loanee will stay at Home Park
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he is hopeful Morgan Whittaker will see out his loan spell at the club from Swansea City. The forward scored and set up the Pilgrims' two other goals in their 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons. It was the latest impressive showing from the...
BBC
Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza: Two trailblazers discuss their journeys to top
Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza come from very different backgrounds, having grown up on different continents thousands of miles away. But both fell in love with football from a young age and their shared passion has taken them on unexpected journeys to the top of the women's game. Gama, 33,...
Comments / 0