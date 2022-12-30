Read full article on original website
Exclusive local beer released, new health care office opens in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, including new brewery hours, exclusive new beers.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bellingham, WA
The port city of Bellingham is an outdoor heaven for explorers, hikers, and forest hobbyists in the northwest corner of the country. Earning the label "Outdoorsman's Paradise," it's a household name for various travel lists in Washington focusing on outdoor recreation. With its own collection of nature preserves, urban trails,...
Which food truck is the best in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Brothers Bus Bistro, Simmering Tava, Sweet As Waffles and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best food truck.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
No subdued excitement here as 2023 welcomed with screaming ‘into the abyss’ in Bellingham
A collective “scream into the abyss” to herald 2023 on Taylor Dock was suggested on Reddit.
Tri-City Herald
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Everett
Looking For the highest quality hotel completed list in the Everett locality, you are in the accurate place. I’ve shared there the highest quality hotel completed list these are situated in the Everett. Also, a direction link from your place, and avg regular users reviews, Hotline, area, Web Link...
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
whatcom-news.com
Data: Influenza in Whatcom County continues at high levels, 3 confirmed deaths
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting a continuation of an earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. There have been 3 lab-confirmed influenza death and 3 influenza-like illness outbreaks...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
KEPR
Family of slain Idaho student from Skagit County relieved to hear of suspect's arrest
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Ethan Chapin, who was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November, is expressing relief following the news that a man connected to the crimes is in custody. Chapin, 20, grew up in Conway, a town in...
nwnewsradio.com
Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion
Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County awarded state loan to assist with Alderwood Mall Pkwy project
Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board for two road projects — one of which is located on Alderwood Mall Parkway from the 16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps. The $7 million state loan is aimed at improving connectivity in...
Increased DUI patrols in Whatcom this weekend. What happens if you get pulled over
“We can all do our part to keep impaired drivers off our roads so that no one has to miss their loved ones during the holiday season.”
myeverettnews.com
2022 In Everett, Washington Ends With Traffic Troubles
First responders in Everett, Washington were busy responding to multiple vehicle crashes as 2022 came to an end this weekend. On Friday evening a pedestrian died in a hit and run collision in the 7100 block of Evergreen Way. An Everett Fire truck likely saved officers providing first aid at the scene as it positioned itself in front of a vehicle that drove into it, instead of EPD patrol officers who were doing CPR. That crash is still under investigation.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
