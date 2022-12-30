ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bellingham, WA

The port city of Bellingham is an outdoor heaven for explorers, hikers, and forest hobbyists in the northwest corner of the country. Earning the label "Outdoorsman's Paradise," it's a household name for various travel lists in Washington focusing on outdoor recreation. With its own collection of nature preserves, urban trails,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Tri-City Herald

This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise

If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Everett

Looking For the highest quality hotel completed list in the Everett locality, you are in the accurate place. I’ve shared there the highest quality hotel completed list these are situated in the Everett. Also, a direction link from your place, and avg regular users reviews, Hotline, area, Web Link...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Oh deer! Port Townsend suffers population explosion

Deer roaming the streets have become a common sight in the Olympic Peninsula city, much to the chagrin of many residents. Some complain to the city council they’ve been attacked by increasingly fearless and aggressive deer. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (Photo: Facebook/Jeff Kelety)
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
myeverettnews.com

2022 In Everett, Washington Ends With Traffic Troubles

First responders in Everett, Washington were busy responding to multiple vehicle crashes as 2022 came to an end this weekend. On Friday evening a pedestrian died in a hit and run collision in the 7100 block of Evergreen Way. An Everett Fire truck likely saved officers providing first aid at the scene as it positioned itself in front of a vehicle that drove into it, instead of EPD patrol officers who were doing CPR. That crash is still under investigation.
EVERETT, WA

