First responders in Everett, Washington were busy responding to multiple vehicle crashes as 2022 came to an end this weekend. On Friday evening a pedestrian died in a hit and run collision in the 7100 block of Evergreen Way. An Everett Fire truck likely saved officers providing first aid at the scene as it positioned itself in front of a vehicle that drove into it, instead of EPD patrol officers who were doing CPR. That crash is still under investigation.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO