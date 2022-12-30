Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Finish 2nd at Avalon Classic After 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short
The Bishop Diego girls rallied in the fourth quarter to close a 10-point gap but came away with a 38-34 loss to host Avalon in the championship game of the Avalon Classic on Friday. Galilea De La Cruz scored 24 points for the Cardinals, and Jaymi Coronado added seven. Citlali...
Noozhawk
Host Santa Barbara Finishes Holiday Classic with Win over Moorpark; Dos Pueblos Loses to Pilibos
Santa Barbara sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored 28 points as the host Dons beat Moorpark 80-61 Friday to finish Santa Barbara Holiday Classic play with a 3-1 record over the four-day tournament. Zuffelato averaged 28.5 points over the four games and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Dos Pueblos lost to...
Noozhawk
Lauren Robles hits “big shot after big shot” but Dos Pueblos Falls to Calabasas
Dos Pueblos led most of the way but couldn’t close the deal with a 68-61 loss to Calabasas on the last day of the Santa Clara Tournament Friday. Lauren Robles led a balanced Dos Pueblos effort with 19 points, including five successful 3-point shots, “making big shot after big shot, including a drive resulting in a 3-point play” the old-fashioned way, Charger coach Manny Murillo said. Robles also had five rebounds and a steal while committing no turnovers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: UCLA Star RB Zach Charbonnet Not Dressed For Sun Bowl
No Israel Abanikanda for Pitt, and now it appears no Zach Charbonnet for UCLA. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said during his final Sun Bowl press conference yesterday that he expected there to be no opt-outs, but KTSM TV’s Colin Deaver reported that Charbonnet is not suited up during Sun Bowl warm ups.
Noozhawk
Cal Poly Float Takes ‘Road to Reclamation’ for Rose Parade
The Tournament of Roses Parade float from Cal Poly universities will be one of the early entries to travel along Colorado Boulevard on Monday, continuing a tradition that has spanned seven decades. The entry, dubbed “Road to Reclamation,” will be the fourth, and the first of the judged floats, in...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
foxla.com
Homeless in college: Woman, university helping struggling students at Cal State Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The season of giving is year-round for those most passionate about helping those in need. Long Beach resident Shirley Raines runs the Beauty 2 The Streetz nonprofit organization that provides makeovers to women experiencing homelessness. She also brings food and clothes to those who reside along Skid Row.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Comments / 0