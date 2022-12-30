ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Noozhawk

Lauren Robles hits “big shot after big shot” but Dos Pueblos Falls to Calabasas

Dos Pueblos led most of the way but couldn’t close the deal with a 68-61 loss to Calabasas on the last day of the Santa Clara Tournament Friday. Lauren Robles led a balanced Dos Pueblos effort with 19 points, including five successful 3-point shots, “making big shot after big shot, including a drive resulting in a 3-point play” the old-fashioned way, Charger coach Manny Murillo said. Robles also had five rebounds and a steal while committing no turnovers.
CALABASAS, CA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Report: UCLA Star RB Zach Charbonnet Not Dressed For Sun Bowl

No Israel Abanikanda for Pitt, and now it appears no Zach Charbonnet for UCLA. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said during his final Sun Bowl press conference yesterday that he expected there to be no opt-outs, but KTSM TV’s Colin Deaver reported that Charbonnet is not suited up during Sun Bowl warm ups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

Cal Poly Float Takes ‘Road to Reclamation’ for Rose Parade

The Tournament of Roses Parade float from Cal Poly universities will be one of the early entries to travel along Colorado Boulevard on Monday, continuing a tradition that has spanned seven decades. The entry, dubbed “Road to Reclamation,” will be the fourth, and the first of the judged floats, in...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

