Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball suffers first home loss to Ole Miss in 16 years
STARKVILLE — New Year’s Day brought a tough loss for Mississippi State in its Southeastern Conference home opener against its in-state rival. Ole Miss came into Humphrey Coliseum and earned a hard fought 61-50 win, the first win over the Bulldogs on the road for Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the first win for the program at the Hump since 2007. “I’m extremely proud of our team,” McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “I’m extremely proud of everyone that has go.
Forbes, Bulldog bowl goals ‘To finish the season, finish what we started’
TAMPA -- Well, yes. There was a choice to make. Then again, come down to it, for Emmanuel Forbes it wasn’t really a decision after all. Not after all he and his Mississippi State squad-mates have gone through before, during, and especially after the regular season. “They influenced me...
Commercial Dispatch
What’s in a name? For Mississippi State men’s basketball’s four ‘Juniors,’ quite a bit
STARKVILLE — When he looks around the Mississippi State locker room, freshman guard Shawn Jones Jr. can’t help but notice it. For once, in this aspect, he’s not alone. “This is the first time I’ve had more than one person be a ‘Junior’ on my team,” Jones said.
Arnett readies for coaching debut with Bulldogs
Entering bowl practices, Zach Arnett was prepared to ready his defense for the Reliaquest Bowl challenge against Illinois but the coach and the rest of the MSU staff have been in for a wild month. The day of MSU’s second bowl practice, head coach Mike Leach was transported to University...
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha’s Year in Review: A coaching legend passes, Starkville grows, county lake gets federal help
Those words from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers at Humphrey Coliseum encapsulated the feelings of a community and so many others across the college football world as they mourned the loss of a coaching legend. A month before, MSU’s athletic director jumped ship for Auburn. Other issues making headlines...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: 200 years ago steamboats arrived in Columbus
The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the first steamboat to arrive at Columbus. It was the Steamer Cotton Plant, which arrived in March 1823. Prior to the arrival of the Cotton Plant, Columbus’ river commerce had been by flatboats and keelboats. The earliest newspaper reference to river...
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Williams
COLUMBUS — Bobby L. Williams, 71, died Dec. 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Durward Minor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
In Memoriam
From public servants to a decorated war hero to a master craftsman to a legendary coach and long-serving recreation figures, 2022 marked the departure of many memorable people in the Golden Triangle. Brad Freeman, 97, Caledonia. Decorated veteran and last surviving member of the famed “Band of Brothers” company of...
Commercial Dispatch
Zeynab Khatirzad
STARKVILLE — Zeynab “Homa” Khatirzad, 72, died Dec. 25, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Khatirzad was born Nov. 26,...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Commercial Dispatch
Robert Bell
STARKVILLE — Robert James Bell, 76, died Dec. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blackjack M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Anna Davis
WEST POINT — Anne Liza Davis, 85, died Dec. 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-1-23
■ Mamas and Mimosas: Mamas and Mimosas will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Dunkington, 109 South Lafayette St., Starkville. It is an experience for mamas to sit back and enjoy with other mamas while setting their goals for the year in a judgment free zone. Tickets: $40, can be purchased via the link on the event Facebook page.
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Commercial Dispatch
Zebedee Jones
REFORM, Ala. — Zebedee “Big Zeb” Jones, 74, died Dec. 27, 2022, at DCH Regional Medical center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Lavender’s Funeral Services. Lavender’s Funeral Services of Aliceville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Jones
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Charles Samuel Jones died Dec. 29, 2022, at AHC Covington Care and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Danny Williams
Danny Wayne Williams, age 73, of Columbus, MS, passed away December 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Whitney and Dr. Billy Richard Williams officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbus with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Here comes the sun… and storms
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – New Year’s Day looks to be nice, rain and storms to follow!. NEW YEAR’S EVE: With heavy moisture still in place, patchy drizzle and isolated showers will likely linger through lunchtime. The sun will be playing hide’n seek with us today, allowing some places to warm more than others. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be dry but low clouds and fog will stick around.
kicks96news.com
30 Felony Indictments in Neshoba County
MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $5,000. JONIE D BELL, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000. THOMAS JAMES BOSWELL, 55, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO....
Comments / 0