NBC12
Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
NBC12
Richmond plans traffic study for safety improvements at busy northside intersection
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 20,000 cars rolling through the intersection daily, those living not far from Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road are hopeful the area will be the target of safety improvements. “I’m no expert, but I can just see it’s not quite complete. So I think they need...
NBC12
Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
NBC12
One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
NBC12
Tappahannock awarded renovation grant following massive town fire
TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Tappahannock will have a chance to restore damages following a massive fire that took place in July of 2022. According to the Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief, the fire started in the back side of the Martin-Sale Furniture. The fire grew bigger destroying multiple historic buildings, businesses, and apartments in its path including the historic Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710.
NBC12
‘I love you, you will be missed’: Vigil held for Hopewell 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds gathered in Hopewell Tuesday night to remember the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore on what would have been her ninth birthday. Moore was killed last Friday in a drive-by shooting while riding her bike with her friends at a family member’s house. “She...
NBC12
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a pick-up truck in Henrico Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road around 11 p.m. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they...
NBC12
Five teams compete for opportunity to develop ‘City Center’ plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five developers from across the country are competing for the opportunity to take on phase one of a revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. They are Capstone Development, LLC, City Center Gateway Partners, Lincoln Property Company, Richmond Community Development Partners and Sterling Bilder, LLC.
NBC12
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - January kicks off National Blood Donor Month. The American Red Cross says it needs blood donations and soon. “Unfortunately led to many blood drives being cancelled in parts of the country we feel that here in Virginia especially as we are a national supplier,” explained Virginia Red Cross spokesperson Jonathan McNamara.
NBC12
Powhatan Public Schools installing security cameras to stop drivers passing illegally
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan Public Schools will now be installing security cameras on their buses in an effort to keep students safe. The school division wants to catch drivers putting students at risk when they fail to stop for school buses. The school system’s Director of Transportation, Andy West,...
NBC12
School board votes to rename George Wythe High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe has been added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed in the new year. During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the high school. Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence...
NBC12
Nonprofit provides resources for Hopewell students after 8-year-old’s murder
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Days after the shooting death of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore in Hopewell, the Richmond-based nonprofit Child Savers says it will be working to make sure the school division student’s mental well-being is cared for. “It’s tragic how often we have to express our condolences to...
NBC12
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
NBC12
Renewed push for learning CPR following cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after experiencing cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game is shedding light on the importance of CPR and AED training. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating properly, and it can happen to almost anyone, even young adults like 24-year-old Damar...
NBC12
Chesterfield Police offer $5,000 reward to find man wanted for rape
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are offering a $5,000 reward to find a Chesterfield man wanted for rape. Police say 37-year-old Jose Paz Banegas is wanted for rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. Paz Banegas is about 5′3 and has brown eyes and black hair. If...
NBC12
Over 200 Hopewell community members march in honor of slain 8-year-old girl
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Over 200 Hopewell community members marched in solidarity for a community walk to honor the life of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore Monday night. Moore was shot in the chest while riding her bike last Friday. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Even...
NBC12
Man convicted of killing VSP special agent could get more prison time
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man who was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the murder of a Virginia State Police special agent could get additional time in prison after being convicted in two prison assaults. Travis Aaron Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent...
NBC12
City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time. Darrin Hill was also elected as...
