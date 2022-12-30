ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

Did you see the fog bow in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you ever seen a fog bow?. The rare phenomenon was spotted to start the new year! This one was seen at Bethel Beach in Mathews county to start 2023!. Fog bows are similar to rainbows, appearing as a bow in fog rather than rain. Water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops so the bow is devoid of color. Thanks for sharing this picture, Larry Lynch!
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Gas prices now back on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cost of gas is increasing once again in Virginia. In Richmond, prices have climbed to $3.10 a gallon which is up 18 cents from just a week ago. AAA says that it’s unclear whether or not prices will continue on an upward trend or drop in the near future.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

One man hospitalized after shooting near Village Cafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening on West Grace Street. Richmond Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting happened in the 1000 block of West Grace Street. Right now, the front door of the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Tappahannock awarded renovation grant following massive town fire

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Tappahannock will have a chance to restore damages following a massive fire that took place in July of 2022. According to the Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief, the fire started in the back side of the Martin-Sale Furniture. The fire grew bigger destroying multiple historic buildings, businesses, and apartments in its path including the historic Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710.
TAPPAHANNOCK, VA
NBC12

Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a pick-up truck in Henrico Sunday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road around 11 p.m. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Five teams compete for opportunity to develop ‘City Center’ plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five developers from across the country are competing for the opportunity to take on phase one of a revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. They are Capstone Development, LLC, City Center Gateway Partners, Lincoln Property Company, Richmond Community Development Partners and Sterling Bilder, LLC.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - January kicks off National Blood Donor Month. The American Red Cross says it needs blood donations and soon. “Unfortunately led to many blood drives being cancelled in parts of the country we feel that here in Virginia especially as we are a national supplier,” explained Virginia Red Cross spokesperson Jonathan McNamara.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

School board votes to rename George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - George Wythe has been added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed in the new year. During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the high school. Wythe was a Founding Father who signed the Declaration of Independence...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Renewed push for learning CPR following cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after experiencing cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game is shedding light on the importance of CPR and AED training. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating properly, and it can happen to almost anyone, even young adults like 24-year-old Damar...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time. Darrin Hill was also elected as...
PETERSBURG, VA

