TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO