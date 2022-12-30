Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
2 Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats Toward Tulsa Family
Tulsa Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made death threats to a Tulsa family. Tulsa Police said on Friday at around 4:15 p.m., an 11-year-old ran into a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive and told employees that one of the suspects was in a nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and had threatened to kill their family.
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
Man shot, killed by officers at Rose Hill Cemetery
A man was shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery after Saturday morning pursuit
ODOC: Missing inmate taken into custody
Investigators believe Goodnight is the culprit in the theft.
YAHOO!
Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
A Fayetteville man is being sought by South Carolina authorities in a fatal shooting there on New Year's Eve, according to a news release from the Sumpter. South Carolina, Police Department. A murder warrant has been issued for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, in the death of Channing Goodman, 46....
YAHOO!
Cherokee County man escapes from McAlester prison
Dec. 30—A Cherokee County man has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections release. Shelby Goodnight, 32, disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began. Goodnight is serving a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
news9.com
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta
An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
KTUL
17-year-old girl injured after DUI crash in Osage County, says Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
KOKI FOX 23
Court documents reveal new details about Bixby credit union robbery
BIXBY, Okla. — Court documents shed light on a robbery that happened at a Bixby credit union earlier in December, in which a Kansas City Chiefs superfan is accused of the crime. According to an affidavit, witnesses told Bixby police officers that during the robbery at Tulsa Teachers Credit...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
Springdale police looking for people related to theft, fraud
Springdale police need help looking for theft and fraud suspects.
KOKI FOX 23
Police: Man arrested for robbery after asking for cookies, money at a Tulsa McAlister’s Deli
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to Tulsa Police. But investigators said it all started when Tony Cozart asked for cookies at a Tulsa deli. Cozart was arrested on Dec. 21 after Tulsa Police’s Flock Camera license plate reading...
news9.com
Mother Of Man Who Died From Overdose While In Prison Looking For Answers
A Tulsa County Mother who says her son died of an overdose just days after going to prison wants to know how he got ahold of drugs during lockdown. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it's constantly cracking down on contraband in prisons and continues to add resources. Ryan Naife...
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
KTUL
Federal jury convicts Muskogee man of committing kidnapping, carjacking, robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that a 29-year-old Muskogee man was found guilty on numerous charges. Patrick Wayne McHenry was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country,...
KOKI FOX 23
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
Comments / 0