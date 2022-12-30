ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
YAHOO!

Cherokee County man escapes from McAlester prison

Dec. 30—A Cherokee County man has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections release. Shelby Goodnight, 32, disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began. Goodnight is serving a...
MCALESTER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta

An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
COWETA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Court documents reveal new details about Bixby credit union robbery

BIXBY, Okla. — Court documents shed light on a robbery that happened at a Bixby credit union earlier in December, in which a Kansas City Chiefs superfan is accused of the crime. According to an affidavit, witnesses told Bixby police officers that during the robbery at Tulsa Teachers Credit...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
TULSA, OK

