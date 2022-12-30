Read full article on original website
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 02:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis .Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and overnight, with storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. In addition, soils are saturated, meaning any additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Coahoma, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall may result in widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; South Aitkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Crow Wing, South Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake area and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
