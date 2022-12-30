Effective: 2023-01-01 22:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis .Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and overnight, with storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. In addition, soils are saturated, meaning any additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Coahoma, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate and Tunica. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall may result in widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

