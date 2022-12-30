KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.

