ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

GVSU Splits Home NYE Twin-Bill; Lions & Bears to Meet on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – Grand Valley State split a basketball doubleheader at the Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale on Saturday. Taylor Gugliuzza and Katheryn Schmidt each tallied 16 points as visiting Lewis handed the Laker women their first loss, 69-63. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 15 points as the men won the nightcap from visiting Aquinas, 93-45. GVSU’s teams return to action on Thursday evening in a GLIAC doubleheader against Parkside in Kenosha.
ALLENDALE, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010122

Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Beulah Derks

Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Lois Tinklenberg

Lois Tinklenberg, age 97, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. Lois graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA, and from Calvin College. She taught elementary school in Orange City, IA, and Grand Rapids, MI. Lois loved family, music, books, and flowers. Embracing life, she daily walked with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy