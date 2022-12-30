Read full article on original website
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
GVSU Splits Home NYE Twin-Bill; Lions & Bears to Meet on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – Grand Valley State split a basketball doubleheader at the Fieldhouse Arena in Allendale on Saturday. Taylor Gugliuzza and Katheryn Schmidt each tallied 16 points as visiting Lewis handed the Laker women their first loss, 69-63. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 15 points as the men won the nightcap from visiting Aquinas, 93-45. GVSU’s teams return to action on Thursday evening in a GLIAC doubleheader against Parkside in Kenosha.
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010122
Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
Beulah Derks
Beulah (Bea) Derks, age 81, of Holland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Bea was born to Chester and Venna Daniel on March 6, 1941, in Kenvir, Kentucky. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1958. She attended Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating...
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Lois Tinklenberg
Lois Tinklenberg, age 97, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. Lois graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA, and from Calvin College. She taught elementary school in Orange City, IA, and Grand Rapids, MI. Lois loved family, music, books, and flowers. Embracing life, she daily walked with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church.
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Man pinned in vehicle during Georgetown Twp. crash
A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned in his vehicle in a crash with a tree on Saturday evening, deputies said.
Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
West MI teen going home from hospital after more than 100 days of recovery following car crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan athlete is getting ready to go home after 100 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. It's been more than three months since the 16-year-old West Ottawa student was in a car crash that left him in critical condition. It's clear from...
Kind Stranger Rescues Kitty Frozen to the Ground in a Storm–and He Now Looks Amazing
Utter tragedy was avoided recently in Michigan when a good samaritan found a cat frozen to the ground during a winter storm. The savior’s name was Kelly, the cat’s Elliot, and together they flew to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon for life-saving veterinary care. “When...
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
National research company coming to Muskegon with survey to ask about housing crisis
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Residents, commuters and employers throughout Muskegon are being given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the housing crisis due to a national housing research firm coming to the county. Bowen National Research is conducting a five-year housing needs assessment by having communities take an...
