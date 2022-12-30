Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman
For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
Daily Beast
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023
Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
New Year's Eve events underway throughout Southland
With just hours remaining until Americans ring in the new year, plenty of celebrations are underway for Angelenos looking to begin 2023 with some excitement. Los Angeles CountyGrand Park NYELA celebration (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - For the first time in two years, spectators are invited to enjoy the 3D light show projected on Los Angeles City Hall, along with various live music performances that include Grammy-nominated musicians like Cimafunk and more.Long Beach firework show (9 p.m. & 11:59 p.m.) - The City of Long Beach will host two separate live firework shows, viewable from multiple locations, including the Shoreline...
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
These individuals touched our lives and shifted the culture with their timeless contributions. Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who passed away in 2023, may they all Rest In Peace
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Santa Clarita Local Wins Miss California Pre-Teen
Santa Clarita local Daniella Bernard talked to KHTS Radio Thursday about how she won the title of Miss California Pre-Teen in her latest pageant competition. Daniella has been living in Santa Clarita for the past eight years and has been competing in pageantry for even longer. At the age of four, she entered in her ...
Tamales Elena y Antojitos Hints at Big Plans
The lauded Afro-Mexican food truck has future projects in mind, perhaps opening another brick-and-mortar
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
L.A. Weekly
Chef Danny Elmaleh Is Bringing Wellness To West Adams
Inspired by the all-day cafes in his native Israel, chef Danny Elmaleh has opened Vicky’s All Day, his second restaurant in West Adams amid the muffler shops and fried chicken spots, bringing an unexpected Mediterranean flair to the neighborhood. Located in what was previously an Armenian bakery that specializes...
NBC Los Angeles
LAFD Fire Captain and Cancer Survivor is Inspiring Others Not to Give Up Hope
An LA city fire captain will be sitting on the "City of Hope" float at the Rose Parade on Monday. He hopes his story of survival can be a beacon for others. Matthew Gatewood recalls the moment he was diagnosed. Now 16 years later, Gatewood still feels the fear of that horrible day.
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials today issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas.
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
