Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area saw street flooding amid a downpour Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of East Baton Rouge and parishes east of the capital city. The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m. ***FLASH FLOOD WARNING*** for...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild
Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Latest helicopter crash in Gulf is third this year for Louisiana company
It’s been a bad year for Rotorcraft Leasing Company of Broussard. Friday a helicopter carrying four into the Gulf after leaving an oil rig 10-miles off Southwest Pass.
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
New law requires CO detectors in some Louisiana homes after Jan. 1
A new law taking effect January 1 requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2022. Tobias Andrus, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; 4 counts child endangerment. Leo Joseph Lacombe, 29, Lake Charles: Registration of sex offenders and child predators; maximum speed limit; operating vehicle with a suspended license. Cesar Martin...
