Louisiana State

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
LOUISIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild

Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
an17.com

Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2022. Tobias Andrus, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; 4 counts child endangerment. Leo Joseph Lacombe, 29, Lake Charles: Registration of sex offenders and child predators; maximum speed limit; operating vehicle with a suspended license. Cesar Martin...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

