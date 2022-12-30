Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
104.1 WIKY
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
104.1 WIKY
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
104.1 WIKY
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
104.1 WIKY
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
Brazil's Lula takes office, promising "hope and reconstruction" as Bolsonaro era ends
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Brazil on Sunday to celebrate the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose return to the nation's highest office also marked the exit of far-right Jair Bolsonaro who left his country and arrived in the U.S. state of Florida ahead of the weekend's transfer of power.
Failure to support long Covid sufferers could add billions to benefits bill, Rishi Sunak warned
The government’s failure to support people with long Covid could be adding billions of pounds a year pounds to the benefits bill, Labout has warned.Sir Keir Starmer’s party said Rishi Sunak and his ministers had “no plan” to help those suffering from ongoing symptoms, including fatigue, headaches, muscle aches and palpitations.Worklessness due to long Covid could be costing £3bn a year in sickness benefits, according to Labour analysis shared with The Independent.The party pointed to ONS data showing that 370,000 people whose ability to do day-to-day activities have been “limited a lot” by long Covid – saying they may be eligible for Universal Credit of...
104.1 WIKY
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue. UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska’s slogan “1200 GB free for a year”...
104.1 WIKY
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
104.1 WIKY
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media.
104.1 WIKY
Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal bid to avoid halting operations
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panamanian government said it rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, according to a statement from its commerce and industry ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a government order for...
104.1 WIKY
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela’s Maduro entering country – official gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met on Saturday with representatives of Russia and Ukraine ahead of his inauguration and called for an end to the war between the two countries. Lula, who will be sworn in on Sunday, said on Twitter he had...
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement -PMI
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
North Korea fires missile on New Years Day – Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military. North Korea also launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...
Comments / 0