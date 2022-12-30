Read full article on original website
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
I’m pregnant for the fifth time. I’m sick of my miscarriages feeling like a secret shame
I had started a list of baby names, called the hospital to apply for the midwifery program and familiarised myself with the foods to avoid. And every day as I obsessively did home pregnancy tests that second “positive” line on the test grew stronger, but then my doctor called.
I was told I was miscarrying in early labour but made drastic decision – if I listened to docs my baby wouldn’t be here
ADORABLE Ava Walker is all smiles taking in the twinkling lights on the Christmas tree as her excited family prepare to celebrate her first Christmas. Her first festive season is especially poignant for mum Lily Walker - who last Christmas was told she had suffered a late miscarriage and would not be bringing her daughter home.
Pregnant Heather Rae Young in ‘unbearable’ pain as she’s placed on bed rest
Pregnant Heather Rae Young, who is in her third trimester, has been placed on bed rest. The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave her Instagram followers a health update on Thursday after leaving a routine checkup, explaining that her sciatica pain had become “unbearable.” “Baby update: I just left the doctor,” she began the selfie-style video from her car, almost immediately clarifying that “everything’s good” with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy. “I’m not doing very good,” she went on, noting that her pain was “worse than before.” Young said her doctor wants her “resting” and “laying down,” which is admittedly difficult for...
Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower
Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
parentingisnteasy.co
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl
This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Boy gives little brother hair and eyebrows with pen so he's 'not left out'
A concerned youngster who was worried about his baby brother being the odd one out due to his lack of hair gave him a rather unusual marker makeover. Well, his heart was in the right place, eh?. Mum McKenzie Poland was vacuuming and turned her back on Kason for just...
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
Ashley Cain says he's giving up Christmas following death of his daughter
Ashley Cain has said that he's given up Christmas following the devastating loss of his daughter Azaylia, who passed away in 2021. Ashley, 32, took to social media to share a clip of Azaylia's 'first conversation' which he said was 'the best Christmas present ever'. In the clip, the little...
Man tells his pregnant fiancé that childbirth is gross
Hospital Bed With White Pillow And Blue BlanketPhoto byBret Kavanaugh/UnsplashonUnsplash. People that have seen childbirth will tell you that it's wonderful even if it's not very pretty. For some though, it's way too much to handle and they would rather not have to watch.
Woman confused by boyfriend's Christmas present after she asked for Dyson hairdryer
A woman asked her boyfriend for a coveted Dyson AirWrap hair dryer for Christmas but when she unwrapped her present on 25 December, she was left stunned. Grace Martinez – like many women – had the hair care appliance at the top of her list this festive season, which can sell for up to £479.99.
Lori Loughlin Bundles Up In Aspen With Husband Mossimo Giannulli As They Go Shopping Before NYE: Rare Photos
Lori Loughlin, 58, and Mossimo Giannulli, 59, embraced the winter season during a trip to Aspen, Colorado this week. The actress and her husband were photographed walking outside before entering a Louis Vuitton store to do some shopping in the area. They were both bundled up in black coats, black pants, and boots as they walked beside each other and shared smiles, and Lori topped off her look with a knit cap and sunglasses.
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet
Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
Upworthy
Dad in wheelchair joins other dads on stage to dance with his little girl and it's so beautiful
This is probably the most beautiful father-daughter dance one will get to watch on the internet today. The video posted on Reddit starts with the text overlay, “Daddy was hit by a drunk driver, but doesn’t let it stop him from dancing with his little girl.” In the video, the child is in a ballet dress and is picked by her father who moves her back and forth while he is in a wheelchair. Then he twirls her around, after which he puts her on his shoulder and moves the wheelchair around. Then, she gets down and does a few steps. The video ends with her sitting on her father’s lap and waving goodbye. Meanwhile, there were two other fathers who were performing the same act with their daughters on stage.
Stacey Solomon says she's pregnant with her fifth child
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has announced she is expecting her fifth child. Taking to her Instagram account, the former X Factor star posted a video of a positive pregnancy test, with her breaking the news to her partner Joe Swash. She captioned the post with: "Me + Him =...
