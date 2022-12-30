Read full article on original website
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
gcaptain.com
The Coast Guard suspended its search for four people aboard a helicopter after it crashed approximately 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on Thursday. The search was suspended at 6:15 p.m. after rescue crews searched approximately 180 square miles over 8 hours. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call...
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening."So far we've only found debris and no people," Hernandez said.The Coast Guard suspended the search at around 6:15 p.m. local time. Crews searched an area...
The body of a 36-year-old woman who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Port Canaveral, Florida, was found on Thursday.
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
Fisherman Found Clinging to Signal Buoy After Falling into the Ocean on Christmas Day
Brazilian fisherman David Soares was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after falling from his boat near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north of Rio de Janeiro A Brazilian fisherman has been found desperately clinging to a signal buoy after falling from his boat on Christmas Day. David Soares, 43, was saved by a fellow fisherman in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday after he fell into the water Sunday while working alone near the coast of Praia de Atafona, around 200 miles north...
natureworldnews.com
Two New Jersey Men and Dog Rescued After 10 Days Stranded in the Atlantic Ocean
Two men from New Jersey along with their companion poodle dog were rescued by crew members of a tanker vessel after 10 days of being stranded in the Atlantic Ocean, located 214 miles off the coast of the state of Delaware, United States. The two friends Joe DiTomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, were sailors who voyaged on a sailboat called Atrvida II with a dog named Minnie earlier in December.
Multiple migrant landings mark the start of 2023 in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said seven or eight groups arrived since the early morning Sunday.
50 years ago: The time a CEO jumped into the Everglades to save passengers
Three things happened to Beverly Raposa late on the night of December 29, 1972, that she never thought possible or ever saw coming. It was a routine hop from JFK to Miami International in Florida that she and her fellow Eastern Airlines flight attendant, Mercy Ruiz, had made hundreds of times without incident. Best of […] The post 50 years ago: The time a CEO jumped into the Everglades to save passengers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
