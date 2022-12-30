Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland residents can get a free Lyft credit this holiday season
Maryland residents are eligible for a Lyft credit this holiday season thanks to a grant from a national organization aimed at curbing drunk driving. The Governors Highway Safety Association provided 4,000 Lyft ride credits, each worth $20, to be available during the holidays. Maryland is one of four states awarded the grant.
WJLA
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
Baltimore Times
BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract
Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage.
Insulin prices receiving a $30 cap in Maryland in 2023
It caps insulin costs for people on state regulated insurance plans at $30 for a 30-day supply. More than 12 percent of people in Maryland have diabetes.
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
WGMD Radio
New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage
Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
Bay Net
Maryland Property Values Rise 20.6% According To SDAT’s 2023 Reassessment
– The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) today announced its 2023 reassessment of 779,573 “Group 2” residential and commercial properties. In Maryland, there are more than 2 million property accounts which are split into three groups, each appraised once every three years. The overall statewide increase for “Group 2” properties was 20.6% over the past three years according to SDAT.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Comments / 0