Oil's new year slump deepens below $75 as China concerns grow
Oil's rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by China's near-term struggles with Covid-19, milder winter weather and U.S. refinery disruption. West Texas Intermediate fell beneath $75 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. Brent,...
Fresh fragility in global trade set to be revealed in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's been almost two years since an Arabian sandstorm roiled the world's supply networks by nudging a 1,300-foot-long container ship into the muddy bank of the Suez Canal. The Ever Given's week-long grounding delivered a key warning: The global...
Business Highlights: World markets, Tesla sales
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have begun the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. The IMF’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview with the U.S. TV network CBS that it expects one-third of the world to fall into recession this year. Over the weekend, Chinese manufacturing data showed weakening activity as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupted business activity. On Wall Street, stocks closed out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008 as it fell 0.3% on Friday. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at Cuba embassy
HAVANA (AP) — Grappling with the biggest flood of Cuban migrants in decades, the United States reopened their long-closed legal pathway on Wednesday by resuming all visa services at its embassy in Havana. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans desperate to leave the island's flailing economy and reunite with family...
Foreign investors dump UK gilts at record rate despite austerity
Foreign investors sold off UK government bonds at the fastest pace on record over the three months to November despite the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stabilize the economy after a disastrous September fiscal plan. Figures from the Bank of England show that overseas investors sold a total of...
Cruises Might Be a Surprisingly Affordable Way to Visit the South Pacific
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When Disney Cruise Line announced in September at its D23 Expo that it would launch its first-ever South Pacific cruise itinerary, Rachel Medlock was ecstatic. She describes her and her husband as “those Disney adults” — referencing people who, for better or for worse, love Disney like it’s a religion.
U.S. job openings top forecasts, keeping pressure on Fed to hike
U.S. job openings remained elevated in November, highlighting how a resilient labor market is likely to keep the Federal Reserve tilted toward more restrictive policy in the months ahead. The number of available positions ticked down to 10.46 million from 10.51 million a month earlier, the Labor Department's Job Openings...
Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry
BERLIN (AP) — Data published Wednesday by a respected environmental think tank indicates Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions again last year, despite a big effort by the new government to expand the renewable energy use. Agora Energiewende think tank said in a report that...
Meta hit with $414 million E.U. fine over ad personalization
Meta Platforms was hit with €390 million ($414 million) in fines by the European Union's main privacy watchdog over the way users' data is used for personalized ads on its Facebook and Instagram units, and given an ultimatum to bring its services in line with E.U. law. Meta has...
Rolex gets more expensive in U.K. and U.S. with latest price hikes
Rolex raised prices in the United States and Britain by an average of about 2.5%, the latest increases for the top Swiss watch brand, according to analysts at Barclays. The price of the most popular Rolex models rose between 1% and slightly more than 3% in Britain and the United States in the start of this year, according to Barclays, which tracks data in both markets. Rolex prices climbed by an average of about 2.6% in Britain and 2.2% in the United States, the analysts said.
Microsoft sinks as downgrade highlights cloud-growth concerns
Microsoft shares fell to their lowest level since November after UBS Group downgraded the stock, amplifying concern about the company's cloud-computing business, for years a key driver of revenue. The stock fell as much as 5.7% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday decline since October. The tumble follows a 29% slide...
Sea World helicopter crash: New Zealand survivors break their silence
Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Edward and Marle Swart, from Auckland, were holidaying in Queensland when they decided to enjoy a helicopter tour in the Gold Coast on Monday.
