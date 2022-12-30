ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: De Jong to Manchester United saga returns?

The transfer window is back and we will be here with all the freshest rumours, tittle-tattle and nonsense invented to appease agents. Anyway … it turns out Manchester United once again want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but there is a difference this time: he actually wants to join the club. The Dutchman spent the summer avoiding a move to Old Trafford but he may have finally given in to Erik ten Hag. Let’s hope they can drag out this saga for another month.
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
CNN

What made Pelé so great

Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
CBS News

Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
The Independent

Welcome to the paradox of the prolific Erling Haaland

Chelsea, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Tottenham. Look at Manchester City’s fixture list for the next five weeks and the big beasts outnumber the supposedly smaller fry. “That’s good,” said Pep Guardiola. It is the sort of spell that could be framed as make or break in a season, and their manager’s response scarcely sounded like the forced positivity of a man fearing the worst.There is a logic to that. City’s kryptonite may not be the best, but the rest. They are seven points behind Arsenal. Five of those points have been lost in the last two outings...
BBC

Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza: Two trailblazers discuss their journeys to top

Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza come from very different backgrounds, having grown up on different continents thousands of miles away. But both fell in love with football from a young age and their shared passion has taken them on unexpected journeys to the top of the women's game. Gama, 33,...
BBC

New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work

Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC

Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner

Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
BBC

Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters

A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) Manchester United and Chelsea could...
NBC Sports

Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland

Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy