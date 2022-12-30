Read full article on original website
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
Football transfer rumours: De Jong to Manchester United saga returns?
The transfer window is back and we will be here with all the freshest rumours, tittle-tattle and nonsense invented to appease agents. Anyway … it turns out Manchester United once again want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but there is a difference this time: he actually wants to join the club. The Dutchman spent the summer avoiding a move to Old Trafford but he may have finally given in to Erik ten Hag. Let’s hope they can drag out this saga for another month.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces Modernlove drummer and Liverpool fan Cian McCluskey
Everton's draw with Manchester City on Saturday surprised pretty much everyone, but can the Toffees follow that up by beating Brighton on Tuesday and end their run of five Premier League games without a win?. "The aggression Everton showed at City worked, and they put in a really solid defensive...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
What made Pelé so great
Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
Welcome to the paradox of the prolific Erling Haaland
Chelsea, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Tottenham. Look at Manchester City’s fixture list for the next five weeks and the big beasts outnumber the supposedly smaller fry. “That’s good,” said Pep Guardiola. It is the sort of spell that could be framed as make or break in a season, and their manager’s response scarcely sounded like the forced positivity of a man fearing the worst.There is a logic to that. City’s kryptonite may not be the best, but the rest. They are seven points behind Arsenal. Five of those points have been lost in the last two outings...
BBC
Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza: Two trailblazers discuss their journeys to top
Sara Gama and Rafaelle Souza come from very different backgrounds, having grown up on different continents thousands of miles away. But both fell in love with football from a young age and their shared passion has taken them on unexpected journeys to the top of the women's game. Gama, 33,...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
BBC
Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) Manchester United and Chelsea could...
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Plymouth Argyle hope Swansea City loanee will stay at Home Park
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says he is hopeful Morgan Whittaker will see out his loan spell at the club from Swansea City. The forward scored and set up the Pilgrims' two other goals in their 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons. It was the latest impressive showing from the...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Saka, Odegaard, De Gea, Toney, Silva, Shaw, Buendia, Gray
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
