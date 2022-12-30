Read full article on original website
A Tribute to Vivienne Westwood, the Designer’s Designer
Lead ImageAndreas Kronthaler and Vivienne WestwoodPhotography by Casper Sejersen, Styling by Ellie Grace Cumming. It’s difficult to write about Vivienne Westwood – difficult because she did so much, and her impact was so great, but also because so much is already known about the stories told through her clothes, which she always intended to be narrative, sometimes even didactic. Look at Westwood’s clothes, their shifting form through the years, and you’ll see the journey of her life reflected, both the intentional moves of intellectual fixation, reflected through aesthetic roundabouts, but also her innately personal story. Westwood was born in 1941, to working-class parents in the village of Tintwistle, near Manchester – and there is something innately working-class in her love of pomp and regalia, in the notion of dressing up, a phrase she used to title one of her collections. Her love of the English countryside where she was raised came through in her use of stout tweeds, in colours that recalled heathers and bracken, yet these collied with the urban and the urbane, like a knee-jerk reaction to her move to London aged 17. In the Derbyshire countryside, Westwood learned how to make clothes; in London, she learned how to create fashion.
Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits
Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
A Legendary Illustrator Used Fairy Tales to Influence World War 1
How do you rally a nation behind a military campaign? As history has shown, wartime propaganda can take many forms and encompass numerous types of media. Some of these, like posters and films, have a long tradition of wartime activity. But there are some that are less widely-used which have nonetheless made an impact on different nations’ military mobilization — including, of all things, fairy tales.
T. S. Eliot Saw All This Coming
Why is April the cruellest month? Why did the chicken cross the road? Why do people watch golf on television?. The first question I can answer. April is the cruellest month because we are stuck. We’ve stopped dead and we’re going rotten. We are living in the demesne of the crippled king, the Fisher King, where everything sickens and nothing adds up, where the imagination is in shreds, where dark fantasies enthrall us, where men and women are estranged from themselves and one another, and where the cyclical itch of springtime—the spasm in the earth; the sizzling bud; even the gentle, germinal rain—only reminds us how very, very far we are from being reborn.
When is a Vermeer not a Vermeer? Reputations on the line over authenticity of artwork
Johannes Vermeer of Delft left behind fewer than 50 paintings when he died aged 43 in 1675. Those that survived have beguiled art lovers for more than a century: intimate domestic scenes, such as a girl reading a letter at an open window, or a maidservant absorbed in pouring milk, bathed in soft, gentle light. As Vermeer’s output was so small, it is an event when a painting is declared to be by his hand. But there are few precedents for a recent tussle over the artist. One painting has been declared definitively “a Vermeer” by one museum, while another has downgraded it.
Bearskin dance reconnects Romania youth with tradition
Romanian teenager Cosmin sweats profusely under a gigantic bearskin costume as he prances to the exhilarating sound of drums, flutes and whistles to welcome the New Year. The parade Cosmin stars in has ancient roots and is increasingly a tourist attraction in Romania, especially for youngsters looking to reconnect with national traditions.
Appreciation: Architect Arata Isozaki's design for MOCA launched his global career. It almost didn't happen
The architect, who died this week at the age of 91, had to contend with a wildly complicated site — and L.A.'s bare-knuckle patronage.
Exploring America’s Art Galleries: 6 Must-See Destinations for You and Your Friends
Ready to explore America’s art galleries? With so many beautiful collections and important works of art, it’s hard to pick just a few of the must-see destinations. From the renowned collections of New York City to the hidden gems of San Francisco, there’s something for everyone in these six cities. Whether you’re a fan of modern art, a lover of Impressionist paintings, or an aficionado of ancient artifacts, you’ll find something to enjoy in these cities. So grab your friends and get ready to explore some of America’s best galleries.
Hilma af Klint: the mystical pioneer of abstract art
Long overlooked, the abstract art of Hilma af Klint, with its mystical language of forms and colours, is finally getting the attention and recognition it deserves. The Ten Largest, on show at the Moderna Museet in Stockholm, explore the four phases of life: childhood, youth, adulthood and old age. They are presented together with her watercolours that explore the forms and shapes that become her personal language communicating her vision.
Where the Wilde think pieces are
All Souls, the Oxford graduate college, used to be celebrated for its fellowship exam general paper. For three hours, luckless candidates would be expected to dilate on a single topic. Sometimes, a solitary abstract noun (genius, shame, pity) would stare balefully from the page. On other occasions, some luminous aphorism ("Peace is war waged by other means") would demand comment. Browsing through The Critical Writings of Oscar Wilde, with its hoards of brightly burnished epigrams, its treasure troves of freshly minted brilliance, I realized that had he failed as a playwright, Wilde could easily have staked out a second career as an All Souls examiner. All that would need to be added to some of the suavities on display here was the word “discuss.”
