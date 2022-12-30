Lead ImageAndreas Kronthaler and Vivienne WestwoodPhotography by Casper Sejersen, Styling by Ellie Grace Cumming. It’s difficult to write about Vivienne Westwood – difficult because she did so much, and her impact was so great, but also because so much is already known about the stories told through her clothes, which she always intended to be narrative, sometimes even didactic. Look at Westwood’s clothes, their shifting form through the years, and you’ll see the journey of her life reflected, both the intentional moves of intellectual fixation, reflected through aesthetic roundabouts, but also her innately personal story. Westwood was born in 1941, to working-class parents in the village of Tintwistle, near Manchester – and there is something innately working-class in her love of pomp and regalia, in the notion of dressing up, a phrase she used to title one of her collections. Her love of the English countryside where she was raised came through in her use of stout tweeds, in colours that recalled heathers and bracken, yet these collied with the urban and the urbane, like a knee-jerk reaction to her move to London aged 17. In the Derbyshire countryside, Westwood learned how to make clothes; in London, she learned how to create fashion.

