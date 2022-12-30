Long-time Tesla bull, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, remains bullish on Tesla stock despite its disastrous end of the year. Tesla stock concluded the year down by more than 65% from its peak. And while some have heralded this as the company’s fall, Mr. Jonas of Morgan Stanley believes jumping ship may be premature. Furthermore, according to a client note published by MarketInsider, Mr. Jonas thinks the stock may still rebound by up to 122%.

