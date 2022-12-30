ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jets React to Missing Playoffs, 'Disappointing' Performance vs. Seahawks

The Jets entered their bye week with a 6-3 record. New York was on the rise, a national story coming off a dramatic victory over the Bills in Week 9. At that point, seven weeks ago, New York was a legitimate contender in the AFC, a team that was poised to move on from an everlasting rebuild and put an end to an 11-year playoff drought. ESPN analytics gave the Jets a 72 percent chance of making the postseason entering play in Week 10.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy