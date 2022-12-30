ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Riders Trapped on Huge Ferris Wheel at Orlando Amusement Park

Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve at Orlando’s Icon Park encountered a nightmare on Saturday evening when the power supply to the enormous ferris wheel suddenly went out, trapping riders 400 feet in the air. “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” the park said in a statement cited by Fox 35. The ride, known as “The Wheel,” was working normally when a massive shower of sparks suddenly flew out and the power was lost to almost all the cars, said Randy Pryor, an attendee who shared images of...
ORLANDO, FL

