Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
SBLive’s 2022 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Cocoa QB Blake Boda is player of the year
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall. And now it is time for SBLive Sports Florida to release its individual award winners, including the all-classification player and coach of the ...
Lake Brantley's Harris brothers will pick between UCF and Maryland on Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – The suspense will build for another month for Lake Brantley High’s All-American brothers Michael and Andrew Harris. Michael announced on New Year’s Eve that he and Andrew will choose between the University of Central Florida and Maryland on National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023. ...
Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Evaluating the recruiting situations for Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF.
americanmilitarynews.com
Performance by UCF Marching Knights highlights day of pageantry at Military Bowl in Annapolis
It wasn’t quite the pomp and circumstance of a Navy home game, but it was close. There was no Brigade of Midshipmen March-on and no fighter jets flying overhead. However, there was more than enough pageantry to impress the crowd of 17,974 at the 2022 Military Bowl, held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WCJB
Florida appeals court overturns ruling in college football player’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A state appeals court Friday sided with a family that filed a lawsuit against Stetson University over the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Bay News 9
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
WDW News Today
WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters
As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
wogx.com
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
Riders Trapped on Huge Ferris Wheel at Orlando Amusement Park
Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve at Orlando’s Icon Park encountered a nightmare on Saturday evening when the power supply to the enormous ferris wheel suddenly went out, trapping riders 400 feet in the air. “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” the park said in a statement cited by Fox 35. The ride, known as “The Wheel,” was working normally when a massive shower of sparks suddenly flew out and the power was lost to almost all the cars, said Randy Pryor, an attendee who shared images of...
