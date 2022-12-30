Read full article on original website
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Brazil's Lula takes office, promising "hope and reconstruction" as Bolsonaro era ends
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Brazil on Sunday to celebrate the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose return to the nation's highest office also marked the exit of far-right Jair Bolsonaro who left his country and arrived in the U.S. state of Florida ahead of the weekend's transfer of power.
At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report
At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia. Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.” Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets China wants to steal
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets that China’s military is desperate to steal, including whether the stealth bomber is capable of unmanned flight.
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
India begin the New Year with a new-look T20I team
Is Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain a sign of something more permanent? Who will partner Ishan Kishan at the top? And will Samson finally get a consistent run?
Revelers throng to New Year’s parties after COVID hiatus
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge...
