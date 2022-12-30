ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

KTLO

El-Sheikh has 18 as Arkansas State downs Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas States 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
NORFOLK, VA
KLEK radio host gains her wings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
JONESBORO, AR
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
