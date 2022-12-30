Read full article on original website
KTLO
El-Sheikh has 18 as Arkansas State downs Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas States 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener. El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
NSU Spartan Legion to perform at Rose Bowl parade
This is the first time in the marching band's history that they've had the opportunity to perform on a national stage. The band will not only represent Norfolk but the state of Virginia.
Kait 8
KLEK radio host gains her wings
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31. Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema. There are no details on arrangements at this time.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
13newsnow.com
Details: Why Wayne Lynch won't sign off on $3 million settlement against Virginia Beach
Donovon was shot and killed at the Oceanfront in 2021. Wayne Lynch's new lawyer is saying there are some unacceptable differences in drafts of the agreement.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars.
Kait 8
50 years later: Largest aerial bombing campaign in US military history
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 50th anniversary of the “Linebacker II” campaign was on Dec. 18, 2022. At the Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition, an entire room is dedicated to those who took part in that campaign. On December 18, 1972, operation Linebacker II was launched over North...
