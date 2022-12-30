Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:09 a.m. EST
Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system. WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is praising programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.” Roberts’ comments in an annual, year-end report about the federal judiciary follow recent security threats to the justices. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at their homes, after the May leak of the court’s decision that ultimately stripped away constitutional protections for abortion. Justice Samuel Alito has said that the leak made conservative justices “targets for assassination.” Polls following the abortion decision show public trust in the court is at historic lows.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST) when the first faithful entered.
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said Monday, in a series of relentless attacks through the weekend that killed three civilians on New Year's Eve. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40...
