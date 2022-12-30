ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:09 a.m. EST

Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system. WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is praising programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.” Roberts’ comments in an annual, year-end report about the federal judiciary follow recent security threats to the justices. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at their homes, after the May leak of the court’s decision that ultimately stripped away constitutional protections for abortion. Justice Samuel Alito has said that the leak made conservative justices “targets for assassination.” Polls following the abortion decision show public trust in the court is at historic lows.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
WSOC Charlotte

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST) when the first faithful entered.
Boston 25 News WFXT

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023...
KRMG

Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said Monday, in a series of relentless attacks through the weekend that killed three civilians on New Year's Eve. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40...

