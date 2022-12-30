Read full article on original website
Colin Mohit
2d ago
It's very simple. A lot of people in this town do not know how to drive and, pedestrians don't pay attention. It won't get any better unfortunately.....
Motorcyclist dies in southeast valley crash; Metro’s first traffic fatality in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed early on New Year’s Day when he ran a stop sign then struck a street light fixture and a brick wall in the southeast valley, Metro said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a man driving a 2015 Ducati Monster motorcycle southbound on Annie Oakley Drive went through a […]
8newsnow.com
Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out on deadly event
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims’ family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them. Only on 8: Family of couple killed in...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Surveillance video helps describe car involved in Boulder Highway hit-and-run
Las Vegas police were able to describe the vehicle involved in the Boulder Highway hit-and-run late December thanks to surveillance video.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas
Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Metro identifies officers involved in two separate deadly shootings on Dec. 30
Metro on Sunday identified four officers involved in two separate fatal shootings.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
While telling officers he was robbed, man collapses, dies on New Year’s Day, Metro says
A man who said he was robbed a few miles west of the Strip in the early morning hours of New Year's Day collapsed and died while telling his story to officers, Metro police said Sunday.
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
7-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Update: Police located 26-year-old man who initially went missing in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police said they are currently looking for missing and endangered 26-year-old Abnar Dilawar who was last seen in the Las Vegas area.
‘High-risk’ stop of stolen vehicle shuts down both sides of I-15
Two individuals are in custody after a high-risk stop of a stolen vehicle shut down both sides of the I-15 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested one month after deadly shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas. Demarko Pace, 49, was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested after a fatal shooting at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne Avenue on November 10.
