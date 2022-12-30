ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 4

Colin Mohit
2d ago

It's very simple. A lot of people in this town do not know how to drive and, pedestrians don't pay attention. It won't get any better unfortunately.....

Reply
2
Related
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy