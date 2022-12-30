Read full article on original website
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022
U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
‘Multiple casualties’ feared after loud explosion heard outside Kabul military airport
An explosion was heard outside the military airport in Kabul which is feared to have caused “multiple casualties”, Afghanistan’s Taliban government has said. “Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry.Mr Takor said investigations are underway. He, however, did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.No details on the number of casualties or damage have been shared yet, but the blast is believed to have taken place just outside the capital’s military-run...
Russian Official Allegedly Opened Mail Bomb Thinking Son’s Head Was Inside
A Russian official linked to Vladimir Putin’s private army opened a letter bomb thinking it could contain “his son’s head,” according to notorious Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.The alleged assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central African Republic, took place on Friday morning, according to Russian state news outlet TASS. A Russian told the outlet that when Sytyv “received an anonymous parcel Friday and opened it, an explosion occurred,” adding that the “injuries are serious. The head of the Russian House has been hospitalized.”Hours after news of the letter bomb broke,...
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Star rising in Kremlin, Russia's Medvedev predicts war in West
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
