Dec. 30 Bless Your Heart

I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing. Socrates. Bless your heart.

Bless my heart. For my new year’s resolutions, I’m not making any more unrealistic goals.

Thank you very much to the office of Don Davis. As a state senator, his office was very helpful in holding NCDOT accountable for a complaint filed by a friend of mine, a local accessibility advocate. Because of his office, NCDOT and towns in Pitt County are having to correct decades of neglect and install mandated ADA wheelchair ramps. Thanks Senator, please keep up the multi-level accountability work while you work in D.C.!

No BYH to the people who park their vehicles on Caversham which makes a two-way public street become a one-way street. Can parking enforcement for the city help with this problem? Motorists would appreciate it.

On the lion, tiger and wolf thing, what do you mean respect? Respect for who, by who? Your statement didn’t make sense, BYH.

BOHs for depending upon an unreliable electrical grid. Rolling blackouts in winter, domestic terrorism, coal pollution killing people, etc., are the new norm now. So let’s all accept responsibility and reduce our usage and dependence and then install means to be more energy self-reliant with wind, solar, etc. In the long run, we’ll all be better off.

BYH to the higher powers in Raleigh for raising the gas tax. We are struggling to put gas in our cars now with the high prices. In your stupid wisdom, you raise the gas tax. Where is your common sense? You should be trying to help your North Carolina folks, not putting more on them. Don’t you know we need a break? Wake up. For once, put some money in our pockets.

BYH, nobody pays attention like the driver of the second car at a red light.

BYH to all responsible pet parents, your animals appreciate you.

The growth Winterville is experiencing is too much, too fast. The qualities that I have always admired are eroding almost weekly. A once-charming town is becoming charmless.

BYH, your beliefs don’t make you a free thinker. Your ability to change those beliefs based on new information does.

Well, so much for global warming. Bless my frozen water pipes.

I don’t know dude, the specifics on Biden’s war on gas were pretty specific. If that’s not what you are referring to, explain yourself, BYH.

BYH Thomas Jefferson: ‘We in America do not have a government by the majority, we have a government by the majority who participate’.

Kudos to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, among the few Republicans to put patriotism over politics. Their loss will be significant to Congress.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.