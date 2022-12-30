ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Dec. 30 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0jyRaixb00

I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing. Socrates. Bless your heart.

Bless my heart. For my new year’s resolutions, I’m not making any more unrealistic goals.

Thank you very much to the office of Don Davis. As a state senator, his office was very helpful in holding NCDOT accountable for a complaint filed by a friend of mine, a local accessibility advocate. Because of his office, NCDOT and towns in Pitt County are having to correct decades of neglect and install mandated ADA wheelchair ramps. Thanks Senator, please keep up the multi-level accountability work while you work in D.C.!

No BYH to the people who park their vehicles on Caversham which makes a two-way public street become a one-way street. Can parking enforcement for the city help with this problem? Motorists would appreciate it.

On the lion, tiger and wolf thing, what do you mean respect? Respect for who, by who? Your statement didn’t make sense, BYH.

BOHs for depending upon an unreliable electrical grid. Rolling blackouts in winter, domestic terrorism, coal pollution killing people, etc., are the new norm now. So let’s all accept responsibility and reduce our usage and dependence and then install means to be more energy self-reliant with wind, solar, etc. In the long run, we’ll all be better off.

BYH to the higher powers in Raleigh for raising the gas tax. We are struggling to put gas in our cars now with the high prices. In your stupid wisdom, you raise the gas tax. Where is your common sense? You should be trying to help your North Carolina folks, not putting more on them. Don’t you know we need a break? Wake up. For once, put some money in our pockets.

BYH, nobody pays attention like the driver of the second car at a red light.

BYH to all responsible pet parents, your animals appreciate you.

The growth Winterville is experiencing is too much, too fast. The qualities that I have always admired are eroding almost weekly. A once-charming town is becoming charmless.

BYH, your beliefs don’t make you a free thinker. Your ability to change those beliefs based on new information does.

Well, so much for global warming. Bless my frozen water pipes.

I don’t know dude, the specifics on Biden’s war on gas were pretty specific. If that’s not what you are referring to, explain yourself, BYH.

BYH Thomas Jefferson: ‘We in America do not have a government by the majority, we have a government by the majority who participate’.

Kudos to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, among the few Republicans to put patriotism over politics. Their loss will be significant to Congress.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Son of Washington couple first baby born at ECU Health Medical Center in 2023

Owen Braddy was born ahead of schedule shortly after midnight Sunday, surprising his parents with the news that their son is ECU Health Medical Center's first baby of 2023. Owen was born about six weeks early according to his parents James Braddy and Kaitlyn Braddy of Washington. He came into the world weighing 5 pounds 2 ounces. James said the couple arrived to ECU Health about 10:45 p.m. and that Owen was born at 12:10 a.m. ...
WASHINGTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

U.S. Rep. Davis takes seat Tuesday: Mandate is to seek solutions, bipartisanship

Pitt County’s congressman-elect believes there is room for bipartisanship in the 118th Congress and is seeking it out at every opportunity. U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis has spent the last seven weeks in orientation sessions, workshops and interviews preparing to be officially sworn in to the 118th Congress on Tuesday. He learned a month ago his office in the Longworth House Office Building once belonged to the late U.S. Sen. John...
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Repository

The Monday After: Dog fighters of World War II

On New Year's Day 75 years ago – two years after World War II ended – a former sergeant in the United States Marines was reported to have come home a hero after serving overseas. "Sgt. Sparks, Canton's famous marine corps 'devil dog,' is back in the United...
CANTON, OH
The Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Researcher breaks barriers with HIV-positive women

One thread that ECU health sciences researchers keep pulling to unravel the heavy burden of chronic disease in eastern North Carolina is disconnectedness. Many of the people with the greatest need are in a place of need because of lack — lack of opportunity and lack of resources. Most importantly, a lack of connection. Courtney Caiola, an assistant professor of nursing and researcher focusing on women and HIV, said that...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse

Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Reflector

D.G. Martin: Chef Ricky Moore deserves Tar Heel of Year honors

The Raleigh News & Observer got it right last week when it named Ricky Moore as Tar Heel of the Year for 2022. Moore shares the honor with distinguished prior Tar Heels of the year such as banking leader Hugh McColl and historian John Hope Franklin. This new honor follows Moore’s designation as “Best Chef: Southeast” in the 2022 James Beard Awards competition. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Davis announces staff for D.C. and local offices

U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis announced this week his staff will include a mix of new faces and veterans who worked with retiring congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represented the 1st District for 18 years. Davis, who will be sworn in at noon Tuesday, has not announced where his district office will be located but the local staff will include: Kim Mack, district director/constituent outreach services director. Mack has been an administrator...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily Reflector

Editorial: Bishop as GOP's new star bad news for N.C.

Almost everything North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop does seems to be about attention. Running television ads that depict Democrats as inflatable clowns. Mocking women at congressional hearings. Publicly blasting the “jihad media.” It’s offensive, disgraceful and unbecoming of a member of Congress, and so far it has not made him into the kind of political star he seemingly wants to be. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Members of congress should be held accountable

The Dec. 17-19 Reflector article about the North Carolina congressman who was one of 34 Republicans who texted Mark Meadows with plans for how Trump could overthrow the fair election and stay in power was revealing but not surprising. This Republican’s support for the Trump cult is obvious. It’s a dead giveaway to citizens (who know basic right and wrong) when the representative gives such long, humbug explanations of his action. Just that one excuse that he was just passing another person’s plan was so...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Letter: Corruption, incompetence real in Biden administration

We all know what buyer’s remorse is, but there is a remedy. Take the purchase back to the store and get your money back instantly. Voter’s remorse is an entirely different animal. With voter’s remorse, you have to wait years to get a chance to remedy the situation. The Biden administration is the most corrupt and incompetent group of people to ever reside in Washington, D.C. I say this because...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

Letters: Murphy should do better than be a conduit

Rep. Murphy, you describe your action as being a conduit of some seditious material intended to overthrow the U.S. government. No doubt you already regret forwarding seditious material in support of Mr. Trump’s illegal efforts to convert the U.S. to a dictatorship. Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was correct when she said that historians will not look kindly on Trump’s enablers. Make no mistake. You did try to enable Trump to overthrow the U.S. government. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Reflector

John Hood: Early patriot gives Christmas cheeky defense

One of the ironies of the holiday calendar is that Christmas follows closely after Thanksgiving. Many of the Pilgrims and Puritans who helped make Thanksgiving an American tradition were appalled by and opposed to the celebration of Christmas. One of my ancestors, the pioneering Connecticut publisher John Tully, made a big stink about the issue back in the 1680s. Tully’s defense of Christmas came not from an outsider, however, but from someone with strong marital ties to the Puritan aristocracy. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy