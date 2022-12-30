ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Dec. 30 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

VFW bingo

Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.

Nature Saturdays

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.

New Year’s Eve

The City of Greenville will host its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 100 E. First St. The event will include live music, food trucks, a photo booth and fireworks. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for more information.

Shad Drop, Model A drawing

The Grifton Shad Festival committee is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Grifton Train Depot, 528 Queen St. The event will feature a reverse drawing for a 1929 Ford Model A replica, a traditional New Year’s dinner and the first-ever Shad Drop at midnight. Tickets are $100 for dinner for two. Final 10 ticket holders will win prizes; 300 tickets will be sold. Call 560-7828, 258-0720, 531-9085, 939-6198 or 227-6567 for tickets and information.

Wonderland of Lights

Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, is open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.

Vision board workshop

The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., will host a National Vision Board Day workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. A vision board is a tool that represents a person’s goals and dreams of the future using affirmations, mottos and images. Call the library at 524-0345 to sign up by Jan. 10. Space is limited.

Power Lunch

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Jan. 17 at The Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Assistant Pitt County Manager-Planning & Environment James Rhodes will discuss the Envision Pitt County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The lunch is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. RSVP by Jan. 16.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, starting Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m.-noon, Tuesday and Saturday, starting Jan. 3. This is a donation-based class.Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Jan. 3. Cost is $1.Soul Line Dancing, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 4. Cost is $4.Beginner Sign Language, 2-3 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.Intermediate Sign Language, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.Bachata dance classes, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.New Year Fresh Start! nutrition class, 1-2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25. Cost is $20.

