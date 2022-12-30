Year in review: Violence kills 20 people in 2022, including two teens, 3-year-old

Local law enforcement investigated at least 20 violent deaths in Pitt County this year, more than twice as many as were reported in 2021, with victims including two teenagers and a 3-year-old child.

The Greenville Police Department investigated 10 deaths in 2022. Among them was Bentley Smith, 3, who was found in cardiac arrest on Jan. 1 after officers responded to a home at 1802 Kennedy Circle following a call to assist emergency medical personnel. Smith was transported to Vidant Medical Center, now ECU Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A death certificate lists Smith’s cause of death as “homicidal violence including acute and chronic inflicted injuries” and notes that the injuries could have killed the 3-year-old over a period of weeks to months.

Smith’s parents Tara Stancil, 34, and Danny Smith, 29, were charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the child’s death.

Greenville police also made two arrests in the shooting death of Idn Arrington, 17, also in the Kearney Park neighborhood, on June 15. Arrington was shot in the street near the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly after 8 p.m. He made his way to a nearby residence for help before succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds, police reported. The shooting was believed to be targeted.

The department charged Andre’vious Nija Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville, with murder after he was located in near Charlotte by law enforcement agencies on July 27. Prior to that, on the night of the shooting, Carlos Cox, 18, was arrested after police stopped a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the shooting in the area of Davenport Street.

The death of a second teen was investigated by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dontrell Powell, 19, was found dead in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road north of Greenville. Powell was killed by gunfire. Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old were charged with open counts of murder in the incident.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has investigated six deaths since Jan. 1, with one being ruled self-defense. That case involved Brandon Hardy, 38, who was shot and killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland. The shooting spurred Hardy’s family to push the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to press charges against the shooter.

The Ayden Police Department investigated a double homicide on July 24, charging Akyree Collins-Smith, 23, in the deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, just outside Le Le Convenient Mart, 4448 Lee St. Collins-Smith was located in Durham and taken into custody, after which he was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Records show that 20 arrests were made 15 cases that authorities said warranted charges; three remaining homicides remain unresolved. One case involved Au’Mau’Vion Shiy’Trell Watford, 28, who was shot and killed on Oct. 3 in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park in eastern Pitt County. His brother, Auviaughne Shakinge Watford, 29, of Williamston also was injured in the incident.

Greenville police are investigating the other two unsolved cases. Christopher Bullock, 40, was shot in the 500 block of Vance Street the night of Aug. 30 and was located suffering from a wound in the 800 block of West Fifth Street. He died at ECU Health Medical Center.

William Christopher Rushing, 36, was found dead on the morning of March 24 between apartment buildings in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle off of Thomas Langston Road. Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. A death certificate lists his cause of death as multiple blunt-force head injuries and said he was a music producer.

Details in this year’s other homicides cases include:

Amy Bland Roland, 44, was shot and killed at her home on Williamsbrook Lane in Greenville on Jan. 8. Greenville police arrested her husband, Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, outside of the home after tasing him. Cooper was charged with an open count of murder.Charles Ray Lilley, 51, was shot and killed at his home on 3994 N.C. 903 South, Ayden, near Abbott Farm Road and Strawberries on 903, on the night of Jan. 30. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened during a robbery. Damian Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, of Charlotte were arrested Feb. 11 as part of a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. On June 1 the sheriff’s office arrested Keyshawn Lovelle Hollinger, 21, of Greenville at his residence on Davenport Farm Road. The three were charged with crimes including first-degree murder.Tavara Guttierrez, 44, was found dead in her residence at the Spring Forest Condominiums in the 500 block of Spring Forest Road during a welfare check on May 24 by Greenville police. A death certificate lists her cause of death as asphyxiation by strangulation. Her husband, Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was located May 26 in his home state of Mississippi where he was taken into custody by Biloxi police. He was charged with murder.Jaquan Davis, 21, was shot multiple times on May 25 outside Mozingo’s Corner Stop, 4724 Stantonsburg Road. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Timothy Marcell Baker, 23, of Farmville was apprehended by deputies shortly after the shooting and charged with murder.Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston was shot and killed July 19 at an apartment in the Paramount 3800 complex, 4110 Bostic Drive. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor for the crime. He was charged with an open count of murder.Kevin Lamont Rockemore was found in a bullet-riddled SUV on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court, which is a neighborhood off of MacGregor Downs Road. Ja’len Elijah Everett, 19, was arrested by Greenville police on Oct. 4 in Greenville for the incident. He was charged with an open count of murder.Zahran Jagahama, 44, was killed Sept. 28 while working at Amigos Tobacco Shop, 1112 N. Greene St. Greenville police have not released the weapon used in his killing but said that the incident occurred during a robbery. A cause of death is still unavailable. Elijah Daniel, 18, turned himself in to police on Oct. 6. He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to Jagahama’s death.Morris Carlo Bowser, Jr., 32, was found dead Oct. 12 in his apartment at 111 Larkin Lane by Greenville police. Shamell Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder in his death. An unnamed 15-year-old was also charged after officers saw him running from the scene of the crime.Samantha Coppola, 39, was found dead Oct. 17 in her residence at 592 Weston Road outside of Grimesland by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. A wellness check led to Coppola’s body being discovered, but investigators believe she had died days earlier. Coppola’s live-in boyfriend, Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged with murder in her death. A death certificate said she was killed by a combination of stabbing and blunt force trauma to the head and torso.Travian Dequan Williams, 31, was shot and killed Nov. 24 at his home on 106 Kenwood Lane. Greenville police documents indicate Williams was involved with a dispute on the front lawn with his wife, Latoria Anderson, 30. Anderson was arrested by police and charged with an open count of murder.