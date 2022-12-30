ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Year in review: Violence kills 20 people in 2022, including two teens, 3-year-old

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HU31d_0jyRaeQh00

Local law enforcement investigated at least 20 violent deaths in Pitt County this year, more than twice as many as were reported in 2021, with victims including two teenagers and a 3-year-old child.

The Greenville Police Department investigated 10 deaths in 2022. Among them was Bentley Smith, 3, who was found in cardiac arrest on Jan. 1 after officers responded to a home at 1802 Kennedy Circle following a call to assist emergency medical personnel. Smith was transported to Vidant Medical Center, now ECU Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A death certificate lists Smith’s cause of death as “homicidal violence including acute and chronic inflicted injuries” and notes that the injuries could have killed the 3-year-old over a period of weeks to months.

Smith’s parents Tara Stancil, 34, and Danny Smith, 29, were charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the child’s death.

Greenville police also made two arrests in the shooting death of Idn Arrington, 17, also in the Kearney Park neighborhood, on June 15. Arrington was shot in the street near the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle shortly after 8 p.m. He made his way to a nearby residence for help before succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds, police reported. The shooting was believed to be targeted.

The department charged Andre’vious Nija Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville, with murder after he was located in near Charlotte by law enforcement agencies on July 27. Prior to that, on the night of the shooting, Carlos Cox, 18, was arrested after police stopped a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the shooting in the area of Davenport Street.

The death of a second teen was investigated by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dontrell Powell, 19, was found dead in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road north of Greenville. Powell was killed by gunfire. Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old were charged with open counts of murder in the incident.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has investigated six deaths since Jan. 1, with one being ruled self-defense. That case involved Brandon Hardy, 38, who was shot and killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland. The shooting spurred Hardy’s family to push the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to press charges against the shooter.

The Ayden Police Department investigated a double homicide on July 24, charging Akyree Collins-Smith, 23, in the deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, just outside Le Le Convenient Mart, 4448 Lee St. Collins-Smith was located in Durham and taken into custody, after which he was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Records show that 20 arrests were made 15 cases that authorities said warranted charges; three remaining homicides remain unresolved. One case involved Au’Mau’Vion Shiy’Trell Watford, 28, who was shot and killed on Oct. 3 in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park in eastern Pitt County. His brother, Auviaughne Shakinge Watford, 29, of Williamston also was injured in the incident.

Greenville police are investigating the other two unsolved cases. Christopher Bullock, 40, was shot in the 500 block of Vance Street the night of Aug. 30 and was located suffering from a wound in the 800 block of West Fifth Street. He died at ECU Health Medical Center.

William Christopher Rushing, 36, was found dead on the morning of March 24 between apartment buildings in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle off of Thomas Langston Road. Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. A death certificate lists his cause of death as multiple blunt-force head injuries and said he was a music producer.

Details in this year’s other homicides cases include:

Amy Bland Roland, 44, was shot and killed at her home on Williamsbrook Lane in Greenville on Jan. 8. Greenville police arrested her husband, Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, outside of the home after tasing him. Cooper was charged with an open count of murder.Charles Ray Lilley, 51, was shot and killed at his home on 3994 N.C. 903 South, Ayden, near Abbott Farm Road and Strawberries on 903, on the night of Jan. 30. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened during a robbery. Damian Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, of Charlotte were arrested Feb. 11 as part of a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. On June 1 the sheriff’s office arrested Keyshawn Lovelle Hollinger, 21, of Greenville at his residence on Davenport Farm Road. The three were charged with crimes including first-degree murder.Tavara Guttierrez, 44, was found dead in her residence at the Spring Forest Condominiums in the 500 block of Spring Forest Road during a welfare check on May 24 by Greenville police. A death certificate lists her cause of death as asphyxiation by strangulation. Her husband, Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was located May 26 in his home state of Mississippi where he was taken into custody by Biloxi police. He was charged with murder.Jaquan Davis, 21, was shot multiple times on May 25 outside Mozingo’s Corner Stop, 4724 Stantonsburg Road. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Timothy Marcell Baker, 23, of Farmville was apprehended by deputies shortly after the shooting and charged with murder.Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston was shot and killed July 19 at an apartment in the Paramount 3800 complex, 4110 Bostic Drive. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor for the crime. He was charged with an open count of murder.Kevin Lamont Rockemore was found in a bullet-riddled SUV on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court, which is a neighborhood off of MacGregor Downs Road. Ja’len Elijah Everett, 19, was arrested by Greenville police on Oct. 4 in Greenville for the incident. He was charged with an open count of murder.Zahran Jagahama, 44, was killed Sept. 28 while working at Amigos Tobacco Shop, 1112 N. Greene St. Greenville police have not released the weapon used in his killing but said that the incident occurred during a robbery. A cause of death is still unavailable. Elijah Daniel, 18, turned himself in to police on Oct. 6. He was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to Jagahama’s death.Morris Carlo Bowser, Jr., 32, was found dead Oct. 12 in his apartment at 111 Larkin Lane by Greenville police. Shamell Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder in his death. An unnamed 15-year-old was also charged after officers saw him running from the scene of the crime.Samantha Coppola, 39, was found dead Oct. 17 in her residence at 592 Weston Road outside of Grimesland by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. A wellness check led to Coppola’s body being discovered, but investigators believe she had died days earlier. Coppola’s live-in boyfriend, Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, was charged with murder in her death. A death certificate said she was killed by a combination of stabbing and blunt force trauma to the head and torso.Travian Dequan Williams, 31, was shot and killed Nov. 24 at his home on 106 Kenwood Lane. Greenville police documents indicate Williams was involved with a dispute on the front lawn with his wife, Latoria Anderson, 30. Anderson was arrested by police and charged with an open count of murder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Greenville police investigating homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling. Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern. In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Forgery Case

PRINCETON – Following a lengthy investigation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mount Olive man in a 2021 forgery case. An additional arrest is pending. Michael Jay Warren, age 38, of Highway 55 East, Mount Olive, was arrested December 23, 2022 and charged with three counts of forgery, one count of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor larceny.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Firearms stolen from business in the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news

Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police department is looking for information surrounding a hit-and-run Saturday night. Officials say the accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Holloway Park, and the car involved appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe Suburban. Damage is expected to be on the front end of...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Be aware of drunk drivers on NYE

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Safety Council said that this is one of the most dangerous times of year to travel. Officials estimate that at least 400 people could die around the country over the holiday weekend, mainly due to drunk drivers. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that this time […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 28-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy