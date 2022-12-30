Year in Review: Principal convicted, pastor exonerated, businesses burn

Guilty pleas resolved high-profile cases in Pitt County this year, including a murder and a former principal who provided sleeping pills to a police sergeant found dead after a fire.

The courts also granted its second exoneration in three years to a pastor convicted in 1993 of armed robbery when he was a teenager.

Airport killing

A Grimesland man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 killing of a co-worker that occurred at the Pitt-Greenville airport.

John Wesley Reid, 52, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Joseph Pate, also 52, of Beaufort County on Dec. 16, 2018. Police said Pate was shot shortly before 6 a.m. in front of the terminal entrance after arriving for a flight. He died on the scene, police said.

Pate and Reid were co-workers at a lumber mill in Grifton, according to reports. Reid was committed to the state mental facility in Butner in 2019 after a judge ruled he was temporarily incapable of standing trial.

Former principal pleads guilty

A former Pitt County Schools principal entered a guilty plea on Oct. 24 to providing sleeping medication to a Greenville police sergeant found dead after a fire at his Ayden home in 2021.

Cornelia Cox gave Zolpidem to Sgt. Tim McInerney the day before the fire on Fox Hollow Drive on June 12, 2021. The 26-year law enforcement veteran’s family and friends attended the court hearing to ask for a more severe sentence than the maximum possible for the crime, four months probation.

Cox was sentenced to five days in the Pitt County Detention Center on top of her probation by Judge J. Carlton Cole, who had to be called in specifically for the trial after Superior Court judges Marvin Blount and Jeffrey Foster recused themselves for having known McInereney.

Cox, who had been friends with McInerney, expressed remorse and recalled times her family spent with his. The sergeant is survived by his daughter, Sydney, as well as his parents and siblings.

Pastor exonerated

For the second time in three years, the Pitt County court system exonerated a man for a crime he did not commit.

Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount III on Aug. 10 overturned the conviction of Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston. Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, consented to requests by Carmon and his lawyers.

Carmon was convicted in 1994 for the robbery a year earlier of the Fresh Way Foods Store on Mill Street in Winterville. At age 19, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison based on the testimony of the store’s clerk, Robert Thompson, who was later shown to have lied about the incident on the stand. Police also failed to turn over fingerprint evidence that could have cleared Carmon.

Carmon was released from prison for good behavior after eight years and was exonerated after extensive legal challenges. His attorneys said the pastor is now seeking a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper and that civil action could come against the Winterville Police Department for its practices in the case.

Greenville’s Dontae Sharpe was freed in 2019 after serving 25 years for a murder he did not commit and was later pardoned by Cooper.

Drink tampering

An East Carolina University fraternity came under fire for the third time in as many years for claims of drink tampering.

The Theta Chi Fraternity at ECU announced in late October that a member had been dismissed in the wake of two drink-tampering allegations said to have occurred Aug. 20. One of those incidents allegedly led to a sexual assault.

The fraternity also announced that it had halted activities involving alcohol.

In 2020 three victims alleged they were given pre-poured drinks by someone at a Theta Chi party. Those allegations were not substantiated according to an ECU report. In 2021, Greenville police received a report of sexual assault that led Chancellor Philip Rogers to issue a cease and desist order suspending fraternity activities while a review was conducted.

The order was suspended in February 2022 but the fraternity was placed on disciplinary probation until February 2023 for alcohol violations and endangerment.

No reports of an arrest or criminal charges for the dismissed members have been announced.

Fires destroy businesses

A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Greenville police in July for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed the Dollar General store on Stantonsburg Road, and a late-night fire at an office complex caused heavy damage to multiple businesses in the Convention District.

The unnamed juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he was caught on camera setting fire to greeting cards inside the store. Two employees as well as the teen made it out of the building without injuries. The building and lot had a combined value of $1.3 million according to tax records.

Five organizations were displaced following an Oct. 11 fire at the Charleston Square Office Suites, 3219 Landmark St. The fire affected Better People Outreach and Treatment Service, Daniels Quality & Assurance Transportation, Sure Foundation Behavioral Health Services, The Pitt County Aids Service Organizations (PiCASO) and Clay Steinwinter Music.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries in the incident but was treated on the scene and reported to be in good condition. Nearly half of the complex’s structure sustained significant damage and a collapsed roof.

Family Justice Center

Pitt County leaders continue to plan for a centralized base of operations that will allow law enforcement, social services, prosecutors, health care and others to collaborate on treating and preventing domestic violence in the area.

The Family Justice Center would allow for a survivor-centric approach to treatment and remedy the “cycle of abuse,” which officials said can cause people with trauma to inflict similar abuse on others.

So far leaders have joined for monthly meetings since August to hear from experts at other centers and learn what different approaches would work best for Pitt County. A proposal to launch a feasibility study for an FJC netted a $500,000 grant which has been used in the process.

Pitt County’s annual domestic violence costs total more than $8.4 million according to the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage.