ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
wegotthiscovered.com
An attempt to defend Marvel Phase 4’s second biggest letdown only succeeds in reopening barely healed wounds
With Phase Four complete, it’s fair to say that Thor: Love and Thunder has risen up — or sunk down, rather — to be proclaimed the direst disappointment of 2022’s Marvel efforts. Well, if that’s the case then the second most significant MCU letdown of the year has to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which not only failed to really capitalize on the promise of its title but also failed to deliver on actually being a Doctor Strange movie.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: As a deluge of DC stars threaten to jump ship to the MCU, ‘Deadpool 3’ could single-handedly redeem ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
With the DC universe increasingly mired in controversy, even as James Gunn’s brand-new era beckons, the Marvel franchise must be looking an even more inviting place for Hollywood’s finest than it did before. Hence why so many DC stars are being linked with the MCU right now. Elsewhere on today’s agenda, Deadpool 3 could pick up the one element the internet liked about Thor: Love and Thunder as a Secret Invasion theory has Nick Fury fans fearful.
wegotthiscovered.com
Optimists are still waiting patiently for the sequel to a smash hit we were guaranteed but never got
Based on the level of talent assembled on either side of the camera, the critical acclaim the film received, the numbers it pulled in at the box office, and the awards season recognition it gathered, the fact The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn exists as a standalone blockbuster is a head-scratcher, especially when a sequel was all-but-promised.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
wegotthiscovered.com
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Has HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Been Killed? James Gunn Says…
Watch: OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More. According to James Gunn, reports of The Green Lantern's demise have been greatly exaggerated. In response to a report that HBO Max's planned Green Lantern series had been scrapped, the new co-CEO of DC Studios responded on Twitter Dec. 26, simply writing: "Fake."
